The Nail Polish Remover That Changed My Game

Recently, I've taken up nail polish again and made the move to a soy-based nail polish remover with a bottle from the nail and wellness brand dear sundays. At first, I was skeptical. Even though I knew, based on previous research, that it would still act as a solvent, I wasn't completely convinced it was going to work, especially after I opened the bottle. When did nail polish remover smell this good? Just a few weeks prior in a desperate pinch, I had rubbed away my chipping blue polish with acetone and I swear that the scent is something that lives in my mind to bring me nightmares about ninth-grade biology dissections. (I failed the pop quiz on frog anatomy by the way.)