You Should Be Using a Cuticle Oil and This One with Over 70K 5-Star Amazon Reviews Will Have You Calling Mama
The unsung hero of a longer-lasting mani.
If you've been wondering whether or not you really need a nail oil, let me answer that question with another question: How good do you want your nails to look? Even if you've been blessed with long nail beds and cuticles that don't start creeping the minute you leave the mani station, you've got a lot to gain from consistently using an oil formulated for the nail beds. We put our hands through a lot, and they're lucky if we repay them with the occasional dab of moisturizer. A good cuticle oil moisturizes, of course, but it also can help increase nail growth, preserve your polish, and even thicken nails making them less prone to breakage, peeling, and splitting. Still unsure about whether to hitch your digits to an oil? Let 75K Amazon reviewers who swear by Cuccio Naturale Milk and Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil make the case.
Amazon's best selling cuticle oil features a blend of oils that provide hydration with both a lightweight feel and deeply penetrating benefits. The sweet star of the formula is honey, a humectant that draws moisture to the upper levels of the skin, which is particularly important to the cuticles and skin surrounding the nail in warding off dryness and cracking. Paired with Cuccio's blend of oils, it is responsible for giving nail plates some extra muscle, whether that's in the form of manicure-extending armor or nutrient-powered repair.
To reap the benefits, just apply one drop to each nail and rub into the cuticle at least once daily, though you can use it as often as you like—and once you get hooked you'll be hard-pressed to pass up a quick dollop on the hour.
Cuccio Naturale Milk and Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil
BUY IT: $10.95; amazon.com
One reviewer put it best: "I put it on my desk at work with my hand lotion because I work in an office and all the hand washing, typing, paperwork, etc was killer on my hands - lotion alone wasn't cutting it for me, the oil is a nice fast way to get the extra care my hands need without derailing my day for 20-25 minutes while the oil absorbs."