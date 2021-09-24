You Should Be Using a Cuticle Oil and This One with Over 70K 5-Star Amazon Reviews Will Have You Calling Mama

If you've been wondering whether or not you really need a nail oil, let me answer that question with another question: How good do you want your nails to look? Even if you've been blessed with long nail beds and cuticles that don't start creeping the minute you leave the mani station, you've got a lot to gain from consistently using an oil formulated for the nail beds. We put our hands through a lot, and they're lucky if we repay them with the occasional dab of moisturizer. A good cuticle oil moisturizes, of course, but it also can help increase nail growth, preserve your polish, and even thicken nails making them less prone to breakage, peeling, and splitting. Still unsure about whether to hitch your digits to an oil? Let 75K Amazon reviewers who swear by Cuccio Naturale Milk and Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil make the case.