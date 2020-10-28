30 Christmas Nail Art Designs That'll Have You Feeling Extra Festive
During the holiday season, we like to be done up as festive as a Christmas tree—bells on and all. A Yuletide-ready manicure is the perfect way to accessorize for every holiday party, family potluck, or cookie swap. Instead of going with classic red or Fraser fir green this year, we think it's time to switch things up with these Christmas nail art ideas.
Get your fingers ready to celebrate Christmas by taking your cherry red, rich oxblood, and creamy ivory nail color to jolly new heights. For Hallmark-binging romantics, a classic shade speckled with boughs of holly, mistletoe, and wreaths just feels right. For cocoa-clutching carolers, a cozy plaid print will give your nails a merry makeover. You can test your own manicure skills by DIY-ing one of these designs or follow our lead by bringing all these ideas as inspiration to your nail salon.
Check out these 30 fun and festive Christmas nail designs to try this year.
Holly Accents
Christmas greenery doesn't just belong in the home. Your nails can get in on the action, too.
Cherry Red Plaid
Pick out your Christmas tree whilst wearing this cozy plaid. Best of all, it's much easier than it looks. Find the tutorial here.
Fir Green Stars
Deep hunter green is just the dark holiday nail color to choose instead of your usual vampy red, and you can make it extra festive with silver stars.
Cherry Snowflakes
These nails will pop against your winter wardrobe. Cherry red and delicate snowflakes make a magical duo. Find a snowflake nail art tutorial here.
Foil Gold Tips
As shiny as the wrappings on your presents and holiday chocolates, these French tips are teeming with metallic glam.
Tartan Touches
These tartan nails would look oh-so festive clutching a mug of hot cocoa or baking a batch of gingerbread cookies.
Pink Wreaths
Give your holiday mani a girly twist by using millennial pink nail shades. The wreaths give it a festive finish.
Frosted Snowflakes
Make your nails feel as magical as the season with a frosty pearlescent white polish coupled with stark black snowflakes.
Christmas French Mani
Reinvent the French manicure for the holiday season with fir green tips and a sparkly red nail color that feels fitting for the most festive of occasions.
Holiday Half-Moon Wreaths
Like popcorn strings, poinsettias, and plum pudding, these wreath-adorned nails seem destined for holiday greatness. Find the tutorial here.
Cozy Stripes
The perfect mani to match all of your comfy winter sweaters, from coffee hour to party time. Mocha brown and champagne gold polish make a cozy duo.
Snow Globe Tips
Snow globes make us dream of winter wonderlands, and these nails definitely have us wishing for a white Christmas.
Christmas Tree Green
Ask the nail salon for the closest thing it has to Fraser fir. In festive fashion, add a top layer of gold glitter.
Gift-Wrapped
Tied up with a pretty red bow, this nail art will get you in the gift-wrapping zone. Find the tutorial here.
Candy-Striped
If candy canes are your Christmas treat of choice, this nail design will look right at home. These candy-inspired nails use negative space and fun stripes to ensure your most playful holiday manicure yet.
Merry Mashup
Keep your Christmas companions close. Santa and Rudolph are right at your fingertips, literally.
Holiday Half Moon
Classic and fun, this half-moon design will pop at every party. The easiest way to get this design is by placing a sticky paper hole reinforcement to the base of the nail, using a paint brush or Q-tip dipped in nail polish remover to smooth any smudged lines.
Holiday Lights
It doesn't get more festive than twinkling lights. These ultra-thin decals will have everyone fooled. Buy the decals here.
Candy Canes
Kris Kringle would just love these candy cane-adorned nails.
Gradient Corners
If you're not into green or white, this manicure makes a bright but subtle option for the holiday season—and it's incredibly easy! Find your favorite three red polishes, from dark to bright cherry, and use tape to create gradient corners.
Merry Metallic
There's a lot of merry to be making when donning these metallic nails. Find the tutorial here.
Starbucks-Inspired
Does your love for pumpkin spice lattes run deep? This Christmas nail design might be for you.
Twinkling Gold
Keep things minimal but festive with this gold glitter half-moon design. Use nail tape or—hack!—those sticky paper hole reinforcements at the base of the nail.
Holly, Jolly Stickers
Follow your most festive fancy when you have these easy decals in hand. Between the holly and the mistletoe, you'll be the belle of the (Christmas) ball. Buy them here.
Jingle Jewels
For a festive manicure that'll get you through the New Year, try this matte look. Jewel-toned green gets extra sass from nail jewels.
Festive Penguins
We'll let this cute fellow hang out on our nails anytime.
Flannel Flair
If you subscribe to the wintry way of life known as hygge—a Danish concept that basically means you love all things cozy—these flannel nails will keep you feeling it all season long.
Tropical Christmas
If you're heading for white sand beaches and clear blue waters this Christmas, find a suitable match in this tropical nail design.
Frozen-Inspired
Prepare to be the coolest aunt ever. This nail art pays homage to the jolly snowman, Olaf.
Grinch Green
"You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch!" Celebrate this classic Christmas movie loud and proud, right on your nails.