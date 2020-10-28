30 Christmas Nail Art Designs That'll Have You Feeling Extra Festive

During the holiday season, we like to be done up as festive as a Christmas tree—bells on and all. A Yuletide-ready manicure is the perfect way to accessorize for every holiday party, family potluck, or cookie swap. Instead of going with classic red or Fraser fir green this year, we think it's time to switch things up with these Christmas nail art ideas.

Get your fingers ready to celebrate Christmas by taking your cherry red, rich oxblood, and creamy ivory nail color to jolly new heights. For Hallmark-binging romantics, a classic shade speckled with boughs of holly, mistletoe, and wreaths just feels right. For cocoa-clutching carolers, a cozy plaid print will give your nails a merry makeover. You can test your own manicure skills by DIY-ing one of these designs or follow our lead by bringing all these ideas as inspiration to your nail salon.

Check out these 30 fun and festive Christmas nail designs to try this year.