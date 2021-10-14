20 Products That'll Save Your Damaged, Brittle Nails After Peeling Off a Gel Manicure

Few things discourage a nail polish lover like a gel manicure gone wrong. It has the highest highs—glossy, super pigmented color that lasts at least two weeks—and the lowest lows. Cue a scene of us crumpling to the bathroom floor after compulsively picking off every bit of said gel nail polish. Sometimes we just can't help it! When there's one piece that starts to peel, it just seems easier to make the rest of your hand match. Plus – even though we know it's terrible for our nails – it's oddly satisfying to pick off that polish in one fell swoop. What was once a pristine, professionally done manicure is now a graveyard of broken nail dreams. Keyword: broken. Not to mention, brittle and peeling. If you've ever dealt with damaged nails, you know it's a slow road back to healthy cuticles and nail beds. Sometimes it's not even the gel mani; nails can be just naturally weak and brittle. Talk about a beauty day buzz kill.