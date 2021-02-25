Abstract Nails Are Majorly Trending for 2021—Here Are 17 Examples Giving Us Retro Vibes

Another year, another nail trend to get excited about. 2021 is already seeing increased searches and even more popularity for abstract nails, and we couldn't be more into the personality-packed trend, particularly because it feels like a trip down memory lane. The characteristic swirls, dots, and colors are giving major retro energy. The best of the 1960s and 1970s can live right on your fingertips, from groovy swirls to mod-inspired shapes. The abstract nail trend relies on a lot of negative-space detailing and is totally customizable to fit your mood. All you have to do is scroll through these dreamy examples and find one you fancy to take to the salon.

Whether you're into more minimal designs or in-your-face fingers, these abstract nail looks are just the manicure to choose for stepping outside your regularly scheduled programming this year.

Cherry Swirl

Classic cherry red just got a super groovy makeover with this wavy nail design and pastel pink.

Mixed Blues

Don't mind us. We're just entranced with this mix of blues and neutrals.

Just Peachy

Go with a more traditional manicure look with this nude color and pop of peach.

Layered Brights

It's also tempting to dive into the color wheel with overlapping shapes.

Polka Dots

Polka dots have never been so trendy. Pick your favorite nail shade to layer them on.

Neutral Tones

Meet the new white manicure, featuring swoops of negative space.

Paint Strokes

This work of art looks straight off the Pinterest main page.

Ombré Swirls

If you're scared to pick a color scheme, go with monochromatic swirls in your signature color.

Baby Metallics

This metallic mani puts a spin on your usual neutral look. It fits in year-round.

Checkered Print

This isn't your grandmother's French mani, and we're loving every color combination.

Groovy Design

Feel like Saturday fever just fell onto your fingertips with this epic swirled look.

Polish Petals

Layered ovals of nail polish make up this multi-dimensional option.

Pretty In Purple

A little color goes a long way when it's a vibrant berry purple.

Baby Blues

If this isn't fit for the Sixties, we don't know what is.

Minty Fresh

Green is gearing up to be a huge nail color trend in 2021. This green-heavy mani takes the cake.

Statement Shapes

We might be veering into 1980s territory here, but who minds when it's just that cute?

Cow Print

Cow print, but make it modern. Go with a split-color look that features white on one hand and black on the other.

Clashing Colors