Abstract Nails Are Majorly Trending for 2021—Here Are 17 Examples Giving Us Retro Vibes
We’re obsessed.
Another year, another nail trend to get excited about. 2021 is already seeing increased searches and even more popularity for abstract nails, and we couldn't be more into the personality-packed trend, particularly because it feels like a trip down memory lane. The characteristic swirls, dots, and colors are giving major retro energy. The best of the 1960s and 1970s can live right on your fingertips, from groovy swirls to mod-inspired shapes. The abstract nail trend relies on a lot of negative-space detailing and is totally customizable to fit your mood. All you have to do is scroll through these dreamy examples and find one you fancy to take to the salon.
Whether you're into more minimal designs or in-your-face fingers, these abstract nail looks are just the manicure to choose for stepping outside your regularly scheduled programming this year.
Cherry Swirl
Classic cherry red just got a super groovy makeover with this wavy nail design and pastel pink.
Mixed Blues
Don't mind us. We're just entranced with this mix of blues and neutrals.
Just Peachy
Go with a more traditional manicure look with this nude color and pop of peach.
Layered Brights
It's also tempting to dive into the color wheel with overlapping shapes.
Polka Dots
Polka dots have never been so trendy. Pick your favorite nail shade to layer them on.
Neutral Tones
Meet the new white manicure, featuring swoops of negative space.
Paint Strokes
This work of art looks straight off the Pinterest main page.
Ombré Swirls
If you're scared to pick a color scheme, go with monochromatic swirls in your signature color.
Baby Metallics
This metallic mani puts a spin on your usual neutral look. It fits in year-round.
Checkered Print
This isn't your grandmother's French mani, and we're loving every color combination.
Groovy Design
Feel like Saturday fever just fell onto your fingertips with this epic swirled look.
Polish Petals
Layered ovals of nail polish make up this multi-dimensional option.
Pretty In Purple
A little color goes a long way when it's a vibrant berry purple.
Baby Blues
If this isn't fit for the Sixties, we don't know what is.
Minty Fresh
Green is gearing up to be a huge nail color trend in 2021. This green-heavy mani takes the cake.
Statement Shapes
We might be veering into 1980s territory here, but who minds when it's just that cute?
Cow Print
Cow print, but make it modern. Go with a split-color look that features white on one hand and black on the other.
Clashing Colors
If abstract nails are wrong, we don't want to be right. Cheers to your most stylish year of nails yet.