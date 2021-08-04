This $9 Setting Spray Keeps Makeup Looking Flawless, Even on 'Sweaty and Humid Florida Days'
Just like carrot cake needs cream cheese frosting and iced tea needs sugar, your face of makeup needs a setting spray. Think about it: Doing your makeup without properly prepping it to last a full day is just setting it up for failure—especially when the sweltering heat of summer hits.
But you deserve to get the most out of your makeup, don't you think? By capping off your morning routine with a proper setting spray, you can do just that. And according to the savvy beauty shoppers of Amazon, there's one impressive option that even lasts through the most "sweaty and humid Florida days"—and it won't cost you more than $9. Milani's Make It Last 3-in-1 Setting Spray and Primer has earned a reputation as one of the most popular setting sprays on Amazon. It's earned more than 9,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who rave over how well the "miracle spray" works to seal their makeup.
Made with vegan and cruelty-free ingredients, the spray is formulated to lock in your makeup for up to 16 hours "without a crease or smudge in sight," according to the brand. After glancing at the reviews for this budget-friendly beauty essential, it's safe to say it's the real deal—and it even outperforms pricier alternatives, shoppers say.
Even nurses who wear surgical masks for the entirety of their 12 plus-hour shifts swear by the staying power of this spray—and they have the after photos to prove it. One reviewer called it the "best setting spray for oily skin" and wrote, "I splurged and got the highly praised Charlotte Tilbury setting spray. This Milani one is so much better! I have way less makeup transfer to a mask (as a nurse I'm wearing a face mask for 12+ hours) and my makeup is no longer easily melting, sweating, and wiping away off my face."
To get the most from the Finishing spray, hold the bottle about 8 inches away from your face while spraying it in a back and forth motion. It can be applied before or after your makeup (or even all by itself!), and either way, you'll be left with a slightly dewy, hydrated finish that reviewers say also keeps oil in check.
"I have very oily skin and live in Florida where it's always hot and humid," said another. "I also sweat easily, so this product had a lot of work to do for me. This product keeps my makeup on all day (a standard 9-hour work day) and definitely helps keep the oil at bay… I was worried this would leave my face feeling wet, but it is just a light mist and it soaks into the skin in less than 20 seconds. There are no streaks or marks left behind. I would absolutely recommend this to anyone who suffers from oily skin or a humid environment." You owe it to yourself to get the most out of your makeup routine, so grab the setting spray winning over thousands of shoppers for just $9 on Amazon.