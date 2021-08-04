This $9 Setting Spray Keeps Makeup Looking Flawless, Even on 'Sweaty and Humid Florida Days'

"I have very oily skin and live in Florida where it's always hot and humid," said another. "I also sweat easily, so this product had a lot of work to do for me. This product keeps my makeup on all day (a standard 9-hour work day) and definitely helps keep the oil at bay… I was worried this would leave my face feeling wet, but it is just a light mist and it soaks into the skin in less than 20 seconds. There are no streaks or marks left behind. I would absolutely recommend this to anyone who suffers from oily skin or a humid environment." You owe it to yourself to get the most out of your makeup routine, so grab the setting spray winning over thousands of shoppers for just $9 on Amazon.