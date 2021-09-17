The Perfect Fall Dress That Gets Shoppers 'Tons of Compliments' Is Just $25
With fall right around the corner, it's time to start refreshing your closet with the cutest dresses around—think comfy dresses that are soft, versatile, and have longer sleeves. But you don't have to wait until the leaves change color before wearing a stylish fall dress: The Merokeety T-Shirt Midi Dress has the perfect design that makes it ideal for early autumn, and it's on sale right now for just $25 on Amazon.
Although there are a ton of stylish and affordable fall dresses on Amazon, this nautical-style shirt dress is one-of-a-kind. Made of a polyester and spandex blend, the shirt dress has an unbelievably soft feel that—dare we say—is like wearing your favorite pajamas, but looks way more put together. Reviewers confirm it has a nice weight to it, making it ideal for cooler days, and it's not see-through, which is super important for active wearers.
It has a quarter-length balloon sleeve that provides enough coverage for fall in the South, but has a loose feel to prevent overheating during the warmer months. It's also designed with pockets—yes, you read that right! So you can store small essentials like lipstick, keys, and a hair tie.
And when it comes to the fit, it succeeds there too. The cinched waist gives you an hourglass appearance that Amazon shoppers really like. Plus, it has little pleats that smooth the tummy area for a flattering look. Since the hemline hits right below the knee, it's also a great outfit to wear for family gatherings, church service, and even football parties.
"This dress is perfect," writes one Amazon shopper. "Y'all, I wore this to church this morning, and I had no less than seven people tell me how much they loved the dress, and two asked me for the Amazon link to it. It's long enough [that] I can wear it to work and not have to worry about bending to pick things up, etc. It's super flattering and comfortable, and feels like a very nice quality."
The relaxed dress has a Breton-style stripe design that's very Parisian and adds to its overall casual style. However, you don't have to settle for just the traditional black and white pattern because this dress comes in 19 colors and styles, including this simple quarter-sleeve design, as well as long-sleeve and short-sleeve options. And good thing too, because reviewers can't help but buy it in multiple colors.
The Amazon best-seller is widely popular among shoppers who have given it over 5,800 five-star ratings and say they get "tons of compliments on the dress."
"Everything about this dress is perfect," writes a reviewer. "The stretch fabric is stretchy enough for comfort and strong enough to hold shape, but not too stretchy. The slightly raised waistline does a fabulous job of concealing the fact that I no longer have one; it drapes beautifully and makes me look taller—thank you, stripes! And it has pockets! Bonus! I got a boatload of compliments, some from strangers."
Without a doubt, the Merokeety midi dress will become your new favorite go-to. Get it ahead of fall while it's on sale.
