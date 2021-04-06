Amazon Shoppers Say This $7 BB Cream Makes Them Look Like They Have ‘Flawless, Dewy, Younger Skin’

It’s counterintuitive, but sometimes, the makeup that gives us the best coverage isn’t actually covering up much at all. CC and BB creams, products that minimize imperfections while letting natural complexions shine through, are refreshing alternatives to heavy foundations and concealers. Best of all, color-correcting creams (CC creams) and beauty balms (BB creams) improve the quality of your skin with every use.
A skincare-makeup hybrid like this may feel like it should cost a pretty penny, but Amazon shoppers swear by the Maybelline Dream Fresh Skin Hydrating Beauty Balm, which is only $7. The BB cream has over 15,700 Amazon ratings and acts like eight skincare products in one. The silky, lightweight formula helps to blur dark spots, acne, and wrinkles; provides SPF 30 coverage to protect the skin from future damage; and hydrates, nourishes, and brightens your complexion, according to reviewers.
Shoppers say it leaves a radiant finish that makes your skin glow. You can wear it over your moisturizer—or you can completely skip that step knowing the BB cream has you covered.
If you’re used to wearing a high-coverage foundation to minimize the look of wrinkles, switching to a more subtle formula may feel daunting—but Amazon reviewers think this product actually makes them look more youthful. One customer, who says it gives her “flawless, dewy, younger skin,” writes, “Goes on easy and creamy, gives good coverage without feeling heavy. Makes me look like I have a nice dewy complexion. As I get older, less is best. Foundation and powder emphasize my fine lines. This BB cream doesn't. Just makes me look like I have great flawless skin.”
Another notes, “I finally ditched my foundation for this BB cream on the advice of my daughter. I have very good skin for 60, but foundation made my skin look pasty and more wrinkled. This product blurs the imperfections. It gives a nice glowy look and provides sun protection. I’m sold!!”
Even shoppers with sensitive skin think the non-comedogenic product is “heaven-sent,” revealing it’s the only thing they’ve found that hasn’t irritated their skin—even when they wear it to the gym. And while more is more when it comes to sun protection, customers prone to sunburns say the “magical” cream has helped minimize burns and freckles during spring and summer.
Maybelline’s Dream BB Fresh Beauty Balm is available in five shades for $7 each at Amazon.