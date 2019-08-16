You Asked, We Answered: Which Mascara Wand Shape Should I Be Using?

By Kaitlyn Yarborough
August 15, 2019
We could debate the merits of volumizing, lengthening, and curling formulas all day long—but really, it all comes down to preference. Do you find yourself drawn to a particular type of mascara time and again? Maybe it’s a fat brush with densely packed bristles dunked in a vat of gooey, black, long-wearing product (my personal favorite), or perhaps it’s a skinny little thing with spiky plastic prickles that coats itself in a more prudent fashion. It doesn’t stop there, either. The makeup aisles are packed with curved wands, tapered wands, hourglass wands, and even those ball-shaped wands that may or may not be inspired by the medieval flail. And there’s a reason you might naturally fancy one over the other…but are you actually using the right wand shape to fit your needs? We’ll see about that. Confirm your suspicions, silence any naysayers, or find a spanking-new wand shape to help you get your best lashes ever. Here is the ultimate guide to finding the perfect mascara wand type for you.
Hourglass Wand

Credit: Maybelline

If you want to build incredible volume and length, look no further than the hourglass-shaped wand. Not even the tiniest baby lash will slip by this one. The hair spray-inspired formula brings all-day lift and hold.

Tip: Make sure to wiggle the brush at the base of your lashes to achieve optimal fullness.

Top Pick: Maybelline New York The Falsies Lash Lift, $10.49; amazon.com

Curved Wand

A curved wand is able to hug every lash, from corner to corner, which makes it ideal for those needing a pick-me-up. This crescent-shaped brush builds thickness and delivers brow-grazing height in just one swipe.

Top Pick: No7 The Full 360 All-In-One Mascara, $9.99; walgreens.com

Tapered Wand

Credit: Benefit Cosmetics

This wand will get into the nitty-gritty inner corner, ensuring maximum length from base to tip. The fatter end coats the outer corner of your lash line to give perfect feline flutter.

Top Pick: Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara; $25; macys.com

Short-Bristled Wand

Credit: Glossier

This is not the time for a fat brush, Frances. Soft, dense bristles are looking to volumize, not separate and define. If you want extreme definition (as in, your lashes to look long, separated, and natural!), a skinny brush with short plastic bristles will get the job done.

Hot tip: Start with this type of mascara, and move onto a thick mascara wand to finish with a pop of added volume.

Top Pick: Glossier Lash Slick; $16; glossier.com

Classic Straight Wand

Credit: Yves Saint Laurent

There's a reason this is the ultimate crowd-pleaser. If you're someone who doesn't have time to waste on de-clumping and precision swiping, a classic straight brush will see you through. The pointed end can easily be rotated to add extra length to your tips.

Top Pick: Yves Saint Laurent Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils; $29; sephora.com

Teeny-Tiny Wand

Credit: Pixi

Listen up: This is nothing short of a life-changer for those who apply mascara to their lower lash line (and subsequently smudge mascara all over their under-eyes!). It's super tiny with barely-there texture to separate lashes and disperse product.

Top Pick: Pixi Lower Lash Mascara; $11; target.com

Dense-Bristled Brush

Credit: Lancome

We'll never stop talking about our love for this mascara. It deserves it. It's a big brush with dense bristles that can hold a ton of product at once. The texture helps disperse the most product without clumping up.

Top Pick: Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara; $25; ulta.com

Domed Wand

If you’re looking to help every last lash live up to its full potential, a domed wand will help you get the job done. Hold vertically and use the ball at the end to separate lash by lash.

Top Pick: Benefit They're Real! Lengthening Mascara, $25; nordstrom.com

Five-Tiered Wand

Give your peepers the full 360 treatment with a spiralized brush that grabs and coats with zero clumping. This formula is bolstered with a ceramide infusion that strengthens every lash.

Top Pick: Elizabeth Arden Lasting Impression Mascara, $25; dillards.com

Triple-Cut Wand

Credit: Target

Three lengths of bristles allow the vegan formula to build volume as you swipe.

Top Pick: Covergirl Exhibitionist Uncensored Mascara, $7.99; target.com

Oblong Wand

Credit: Target

This tool is designed to mimic the curve of the eye. It fans and defines for a wide-awake look.

Top Pick: L'Oreal Paris Bambi Eye Mascara, $9.99; target.com

