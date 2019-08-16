You Asked, We Answered: Which Mascara Wand Shape Should I Be Using?
Hourglass Wand
If you want to build incredible volume and length, look no further than the hourglass-shaped wand. Not even the tiniest baby lash will slip by this one. The hair spray-inspired formula brings all-day lift and hold.
Tip: Make sure to wiggle the brush at the base of your lashes to achieve optimal fullness.
Top Pick: Maybelline New York The Falsies Lash Lift, $10.49; amazon.com
Curved Wand
A curved wand is able to hug every lash, from corner to corner, which makes it ideal for those needing a pick-me-up. This crescent-shaped brush builds thickness and delivers brow-grazing height in just one swipe.
Top Pick: No7 The Full 360 All-In-One Mascara, $9.99; walgreens.com
Tapered Wand
This wand will get into the nitty-gritty inner corner, ensuring maximum length from base to tip. The fatter end coats the outer corner of your lash line to give perfect feline flutter.
Top Pick: Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara; $25; macys.com
Short-Bristled Wand
This is not the time for a fat brush, Frances. Soft, dense bristles are looking to volumize, not separate and define. If you want extreme definition (as in, your lashes to look long, separated, and natural!), a skinny brush with short plastic bristles will get the job done.
Hot tip: Start with this type of mascara, and move onto a thick mascara wand to finish with a pop of added volume.
Top Pick: Glossier Lash Slick; $16; glossier.com
Classic Straight Wand
There's a reason this is the ultimate crowd-pleaser. If you're someone who doesn't have time to waste on de-clumping and precision swiping, a classic straight brush will see you through. The pointed end can easily be rotated to add extra length to your tips.
Top Pick: Yves Saint Laurent Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils; $29; sephora.com
Teeny-Tiny Wand
Listen up: This is nothing short of a life-changer for those who apply mascara to their lower lash line (and subsequently smudge mascara all over their under-eyes!). It's super tiny with barely-there texture to separate lashes and disperse product.
Top Pick: Pixi Lower Lash Mascara; $11; target.com
Dense-Bristled Brush
We'll never stop talking about our love for this mascara. It deserves it. It's a big brush with dense bristles that can hold a ton of product at once. The texture helps disperse the most product without clumping up.
Top Pick: Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara; $25; ulta.com
Domed Wand
If you’re looking to help every last lash live up to its full potential, a domed wand will help you get the job done. Hold vertically and use the ball at the end to separate lash by lash.
Top Pick: Benefit They're Real! Lengthening Mascara, $25; nordstrom.com
Five-Tiered Wand
Give your peepers the full 360 treatment with a spiralized brush that grabs and coats with zero clumping. This formula is bolstered with a ceramide infusion that strengthens every lash.
Top Pick: Elizabeth Arden Lasting Impression Mascara, $25; dillards.com
Triple-Cut Wand
Three lengths of bristles allow the vegan formula to build volume as you swipe.
Top Pick: Covergirl Exhibitionist Uncensored Mascara, $7.99; target.com
Oblong Wand
This tool is designed to mimic the curve of the eye. It fans and defines for a wide-awake look.
Top Pick: L'Oreal Paris Bambi Eye Mascara, $9.99; target.com