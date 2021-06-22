Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Cream Made Their Skin 'Look Younger After the First Use'-and It's Under $15
Amazon Prime Day is a wonderful time to score deals on higher-end products like Apple Airpods, the Instant Pot, and more, but it's also a great time to get already affordable products for an even cheaper rate. The anti-aging L'Oreal Paris' Collagen Face Moisturizer, for example, was already an Amazon favorite at just $17, but it's flying off the virtual shelves now that it's marked down an additional 20 percent for Prime Day.
The plumping face cream's key ingredient is collagen-in fact, as of last year, it was America's best-selling collagen cream-a protein naturally found in the body that gives skin its supple appearance. Collagen naturally diminishes as we age, resulting in wrinkles, so this cream works to fill in some of those fine lines to minimize their appearance.
BUY IT: $13.80 (orig. $17.24); amazon.com
Along with plumping the skin, the ultra-rich creamworks to hydrate and rid your complexion of any dullness or dryness. You don't need to worry about waking up with acne or clogged pores from the buttery formula, though; shoppers say the cream is non-greasy, lightweight, and won't leave a sticky or tacky feeling on the skin. It absorbs quickly and works overnight or during the day (you can use it both morning and night) to give you smoother, softer, firmer skin.
Amazon shoppers can attest to the near-instant results, saying it "really made my skin look younger after first use." Others praise the cream for delivering the same effects as higher-end brands.
"I've tried so many luxury and drug store moisturizers. I've paid up to $100 for a jar of similar size," says another customer. "This is the bee's knees. I gave it a try on a whim and can't look back. It's affordable and I have never had healthier skin. I tend to get breakouts and clogged pores and I have none of that with this product."
Along with minimizing wrinkles on their face, neck, and decollete, the cream works well for fading dark stretch marks, shoppers say.
If you're ready for more youthful looking skin from a product that won't stretch your budget, grab L'Oreal Paris' Collagen Face Moisturizer while it's just $14 during Prime Day.