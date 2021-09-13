You Only Have Two Days to Shop This Under-the-Radar Lilly Pulitzer Sale
Lilly Pulitzer rarely has sales. In fact, its website doesn't even usually have a sale section listed for shoppers to browse. That's what makes this week so special. From 8:00 a.m. September 13 to midnight ET September 14, Lilly Pulitzer's Sunshine Sale will be in full swing.
Hundreds of items are marked down well below their usual prices for online shoppers. And no, you won't find these deals at your local store. Expect discounts upwards of 50 percent off most included pieces of clothing and accessories—the steepest price cut we spotted was over 70 percent.
Naturally, the excitement around the sale is palpable. Some customers might have to wait in a virtual line before they can access deals due to high traffic on the site, but once you're in, all you have to do is enter your email address to unlock your ticket into the rare sale.
High discounts on stylish clothes mean some items are bound to sell out. Certain sizes of many of the sale products are already gone, and some popular pieces are completely sold out. But there's no need to worry. There are still plenty of items available to shop during the 48-hour sale.
You can find warm-weather staples like dresses and swimwear significantly marked down if you want to stock up for next summer. And even though we're just tip-toeing into fall, there are already heaps of sweaters, cardigans, and pants to choose from.
Some of our favorite finds include this bright pink jumpsuit that's marked down to just under $100 and this cozy pearl sweater for 50 percent off that's sure to become a winter staple in your closet. You'll also find comfy slip-on shoes, flowing palazzo pants, and puffy vests at great prices.
Ready to shop the entire sale? Head to Lilly Pulitzer now to get in on all the savings, or keep scrolling to browse 11 standout pieces. Remember, you only have a limited time to take advantage of these price cuts, so don't wait!