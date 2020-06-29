Lilly Pulitzer Just Discounted Over 700 Items for Its Huge Summer Sale
Save up to 69 percent on summer essentials—but only for the next two days.
Lilly Pulitzer sales never fail to disappoint. The brand marks down its iconic brightly colored, patterned pieces for just about every occasion, whether it’s the start of a new season or a national holiday. And these deals make the stylish apparel and accessories so much more attainable.
Lilly Pulitzer just launched its Summer Sale leading up to the Fourth of July. Unlike the long, lazy summer months ahead, this savings event only lasts two days, so you’ll have to act quickly to stock up on all of the dresses, rompers, and swimwear available at a fraction of their usual prices.
More than 700 items are marked down and many are discounted well over 50 percent off, with some prices cut as much as 69 percent. For instance, this sweet shirtdress is 67 percent off and these flattering jeans are over $100 off right now.
If history is any indication, popular pieces will sell out fast, and with just two days to shop, there’s no time to waste. Ahead, scroll through 8 of the best deals we found in Lilly Pulitzer‘s sale and start shopping.
Trisha Shirtdress
This soft pink collared dress is a modern take on the classic shirtdress. It ties at the waist for a flattering fit and has a tiered skirt for extra volume.
Buy It: $64 (orig. $198); lillypulitzer.com
Aileen High Rise Jean
If you must wear jeans this summer, make it this pair with a cropped hem and high-rise waist. The wide leg silhouette is super stylish, and they’ll go with just about every blouse and pair of shoes in your closet.
Buy It: $54 (orig. $158); lillypulitzer.com
Azalea One-Piece Swimsuit
Get ready for a day at the pool, lake, or beach with this patterned one-piece swimsuit. It’s bursting with color and has built-in underwire for extra support.
Buy It: $69 (orig. $148); lillypulitzer.com
Bal Harbour Mid Rise Palazzo Pant
You’ll feel like you’re lounging at a tropical five-star resort everytime you pull on these palazzo pants. They have a colorful design and their rayon material will keep you cool and comfortable even on hot, humid days.
Buy It: $54 (orig. $128); lillypulitzer.com
Elisabette Top
Ruffled sleeves elevate this simple striped shirt. It has a nautical look that’s perfect for a day by the water.
Buy It: $39 (orig. $68); lillypulitzer.com
Faye Skort
Skorts aren’t just for kids. The practical summertime essential combines the carefree coverage of shorts with the elegant nature of a skirt. This one includes a bold print with a playful ruffle detail on the front.
Buy It: $34 (orig. $88); lillypulitzer.com
Luxletic Corso Pant
These floral pants are ideal for a day on the golf course or simply relaxing outside. With UPF 50 sun protection, they’re made of stretchy, moisture-wicking material that’ll keep you comfortable and dry in the heat.
Buy It: $52 (orig. $138); lillypulitzer.com
Donna Romper
At first glance, this cute romper looks like a mini dress, but it actually has convenient shorts built-in underneath the skirt. It’s sure to become one of your go-to summertime outfits.
Buy It: $59 (orig. $168); lillypulitzer.com