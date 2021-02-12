The Holy Grail Product That Saved My Chapped Lips

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I'm no stranger to the tragedy that is chapped lips. I've had notoriously dry and cracked lips my whole life, so much so that I had reached a point where I had just accepted that I would never know a life of luscious lips. Especially during the winter months, my lips get unbearably dry, often leading to peeling and deep cracks. I've tried to combat this dryness with a handy chapstick or lip scrub but hadn't found any lasting success.

When the pandemic hit in March with nothing much to do as the world was on pause, I decided to begin my quest for hydrated lips once more, this time with a feeling of hopefulness. I asked around for some suggestions from friends and that's when I heard about the $22 product that went on to change my life—the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.

Laneige is a Korean beauty brand that specializes in the use of water science to combat dehydration, dullness, or excess oil, and the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is just one of the many products they carry. The lip mask uses hyaluronic acid and minerals to form a layer over the lips that locks in moisture to leave lips refreshed.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $22.5 ( $23.80 save 5% ) SHOP IT Amazon

If I were stranded on a deserted island, this would be the one product I'd take with me. It's easy as can be to use. The product comes in a tiny glass bottle with a twist-off top. Using the applicator, swipe the mask on your top and bottom lip after your nightly skincare routine. I'm pretty generous when applying, but a little goes a long way. It feels like a thicker lip gloss and smells great. After applying you're done! It works its magic overnight and you wake up to soft, supple lips. (It's great as a mid-day pick-me-up too, especially if you know you'll be wearing lipstick later on.) Even after just one night of using it I could tell the difference. Eleven months later, I can honestly say my lips have never been smoother, and I'm still using the same bottle.