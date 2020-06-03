The Right Way to Remove Deodorant Stains From Your Shirts

Whether you've been wearing the same sweat shirt amid coronavirus quarantine for, oh, six days straight (we won't tell) or had a tough 45-minute workout in your favorite T-shirt, there's no denying that ever-dreaded deodorant stains in the armpits of your clothing can be particularly pesky to clean. But before you turn that University of Texas Class of '94 T-shirt into a rag or relegate it to your pajama pile for good, what if we told you there was a better way to get deodorant stains out of your clothing?

Happily, as we recently discovered from our friends over at Well + Good, there is, in fact, a better way to remove these troublesome stains from our garments. Lindsey Boyd and Gwen Whiting, co-founder of eco-friendly detergent and fabric-care company The Laundress, shared with the lifestyle site the simple steps to liberating your T-shirts from these annoying streaks: First, you'll want to put a stain solution on the T-shirt and scrub it thoroughly with either a brush or a towel. Next, fill up your bathtub or sink with hot water if you're trying to clean cotton items and cool water for silk, wool, or cashmere clothing. Allow the piece to soak in the water for up to 30 minutes. After that, launder the item as normal using the right type of detergent for the fabric and voilà, the deodorant stain should be gone.

As we all spend more time at home than we're used to, now's a good time to reevaluate how we wash our clothing in general. To that end, trust us when we say this laundry soap can save you hundreds on dry cleaning charges. We may not have a laundry room or nook in our home as dreamy as Joanna Gaines, but we'll be darned if we can't clean like a bona fide lifestyle guru.

