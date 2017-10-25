7 Expert Tips for Getting Longer Lashes

The main cause of lashes breaking or falling out is dryness, whether from harsh products or natural causes. Aging is an unfortunate factor in drying lashes, as well as stress and climate. To combat dry and brittle lashes, use lash conditioners or conditioning primers regularly for healthier eyelashes, which will be so helpful in the process of growing them longer and fuller. Dermstore recommends the natural formula, Jane Iredale PureLash Extender and Conditioner, for nourishing lashes and making them appear instantly more voluminous. As for a mascara primer, we would suggest Lancome Cils Booster XL Vitamin-Infused Primer for its vitamin-packed ingredients and ability to get those lashes more than ready for our favorite mascara. To go super au naturale, apply a little castor oil to lashes with a Q-tip and rinse after 15 minutes, or even use as an overnight treatment!

