7 Expert Tips for Getting Longer Lashes
Pick the Right Enhancer
Lash-enhancing products have come a long way, but they are not something you want to enter into blindly. You need to vet any product being applied so closely to your sensitive eye area. (Can’t be messing with that!) Natural formulas, like this LASHFOOD Phyto-Medic Eyelash Enhancer, use herb extracts and proteins to give your lashes an amazing boost. But other dermatologist-approved formulas, such as the Priori Lash Recovery Serum, will give fast results using curated peptide complexes and vitamins.
Remove Mascara Religiously
We don’t care how tired we are—all makeup must be removed before bed! Leaving mascara on your lashes overnight will dry them out and cause easy breakage and falling out. And while it’s so bad for your skin in general to sleep in any makeup at all (we get it, makeup wipes are better than nothing), even makeup wipes won’t get rid of all the mascara on your lashes. Use a gentle eye cleanser, such as this natural Eminence Herbal Eye Makeup Remover (loved on Dermstore), or you can go with an all-over gentle micellar cleansing water, such as the Simple Water Boost Micellar Water, for removing all makeup and leaving skin feeling clean and hydrated.
Try Regular Conditioning and Priming
The main cause of lashes breaking or falling out is dryness, whether from harsh products or natural causes. Aging is an unfortunate factor in drying lashes, as well as stress and climate. To combat dry and brittle lashes, use lash conditioners or conditioning primers regularly for healthier eyelashes, which will be so helpful in the process of growing them longer and fuller. Dermstore recommends the natural formula, Jane Iredale PureLash Extender and Conditioner, for nourishing lashes and making them appear instantly more voluminous. As for a mascara primer, we would suggest Lancome Cils Booster XL Vitamin-Infused Primer for its vitamin-packed ingredients and ability to get those lashes more than ready for our favorite mascara. To go super au naturale, apply a little castor oil to lashes with a Q-tip and rinse after 15 minutes, or even use as an overnight treatment!
Avoid Waterproof Mascara
This issue goes hand in hand with sleeping in mascara. Waterproof mascara is seriously drying on your lashes, making them much more prone to falling out. Not to mention, it’s so hard to get this stuff off that you’ll probably either be ripping out some lashes with scrubbing or end up sleeping in it (hence, becoming even more dry and brittle). If you absolutely must, though it’s better to avoid altogether, use a formula that isn’t as harsh or stubborn. The Clinique Lash Power Long-Wearing Mascara will stay put through the elements, but still come off easily with warm water and soap (or a gentle micellar water).
Eat the Right Foods
Your diet can drastically affect your skin, hair, and nails; so for lashes, you should alter your diet to include foods rich in iron and protein, as well as biotin, Vitamins A and C, and niacin. Salmon, eggs, and leafy greens will help get you started, but you can also snag some tailored vitamins to keep your body nourished and working towards the lashes of your dreams, no matter what.
Use a Heated Curler
Curling your lashes often can put too much pressure on them, causing them to prematurely fall out. Using a heated eyelash curler works more quickly and efficiently and without pinch or pull, making sure you aren’t putting too much pressure on your lashes day after day. You can even try using your blow dryer to infuse a little heat into your trusty old-school curler if you’re set on sticking with it, to lessen the amount of time (and prolonged pressure) on your lashes. Side note: we like to take a little time off of mascara, curlers, and eyeliner altogether each week to let lashes breathe and recuperate.
Prioritize Quality
Whether we’re talking about lash-lengthening products or foolproof lash falsies, quality is the most important thing when going for that fanned-out, voluminous lash look. If you want a little helpful boost for a big occasion, use false eyelashes (individuals or strips) that look and feel natural—and won’t weigh down eyes. We prefer these soft faux mink lashes by Huda Beauty in the natural style for a little added oomph to any look.
