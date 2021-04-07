Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Love This Flattering and Comfortable One-Piece Swimsuit

Who says a one-piece swimsuit can't be cute and flattering? Certainly not any of the thousands of people who've tried one of Amazon's best-selling one-piece bathing suits: a monokini with crisscross straps and a peekaboo waist that comes in dozens of colors and prints.
For the unfamiliar, a monokini is a mashup of a bikini and a one-piece. Basically, it's a one-piece with playful cutouts that allows you to show a little extra skin while remaining comfortably covered by a single article of swimwear, rather than two precariously draped pieces of fabric. While some include large gaps in fabric that look more reminiscent of a traditional bikini, others like Hilor's one-piece swimsuit on Amazon offer more modest coverage that's still on-trend.
Available in sizes ranging from 4 to 16, the suit is "flattering" and "comfortable," according to some of the 4,600 Amazon shoppers who left a five-star rating. That's in part due to the suit's fully lined material with mesh stripes that sit along the waist and high neckline. The partially cutout accent draws attention to the waist and plays on the monokini trend while the crisscross shoulder straps provide support. It also comes with removable bra cups that you can leave in if you want some extra padding or take out if you prefer.
With 38 colors and prints to choose from, there's a style to fit every taste, whether you're into a classic black look, a playful palm leaf pattern, or a bold yellow color. Prices vary depending on which style you choose, but starting at $22, it's an affordable find no matter what you select. In fact, some reviewers say they plan to order the suit in multiple colors.
"This suit makes me feel amazing," one shopper wrote. "It fits perfectly and is so comfortable. I'm going to purchase additional colors."
Before you start planning lake days, trips to the beach, and backyard pool parties, add this cute one-piece bathing suit to your collection. It's up for just about any wet summer activity.
Buy It: Starting at $21.99; amazon.com