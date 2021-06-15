The Brand Behind Our Favorite House Dress Is Officially Launching the Apparel Line of Our Dreams
Over the past year, I've all but declared war on athleisure, opting for easy house dresses and breezy caftans in place of the leggings that once ruled my sartorial roost. I've found that dresses are genuinely more comfortable for me in the warm weather months, and unlike my once-loved athletic shorts, I never feel too casual running around town in a cotton midi. In my pursuit of the perfect dress, I've come back to one brand's website to window-shop time and time again. Hill House Home, known for bedding when it first launched, has since become best loved for its Instagram-famous, trademarked "Nap Dress," a pretty answer to the ever-frustrating search for a piece that's equally cute and comfortable. But for those not totally sold on wearing dresses 24/7, Hill House Home's latest launch-their biggest yet!-has something for you too.
The brand's newest offerings, dubbed the Mermaid Collection, arrive at hillhousehome.com on June 16 at 12 p.m. EST, and in addition to releasing the signature Ellie Nap Dress in new prints (including a playful Mermaid Linen and an elegantly zany Emerald Space Floral), Hill House Home is also expanding the line to include other apparel and accessories.
Three new Nap Dress styles are joining the lineup, as are smocked blouses and fluttery miniskirts, which present countless opportunities to mix and match, as they can also be worn as separates. Thoughtfully designed cardigans with ruffled statement collars and oversized pearl buttons make the wardrobe transition from summer to fall even easier, and lounge short sets serve as picture-perfect après-beach wear. There are even stylish options for your littles, including mini Nap Dresses in three colorways and bitty versions of the statement collar cardigan. Summer-ready accessories like cheeky ball caps, cat-eye sunglasses, and dainty floral barrettes round out the drop.
BUY: The Ellie Nap Dress in Mermaid Linen, $TK; hillhousehome.com
BUY: The Roxie Long Nap Dress in Space Floral, $150; hillhousehome.com
BUY: Pink Sunglasses with Rhinestones, $TK; hillhousehome.com
BUY: The Tiny Ellie Nap Dress in Emerald Space Flower, $TK; hillhousehome.com
As for me, I think it's time to finally bring home a Nap Dress for myself... as soon as I can decide which one. Join the summer celebrations and shop the rest of the Mermaid Collection here.
WATCH: The Nap Dress Is the Easiest Way to Wear Your Pajamas Outside of the House