As soon as the temperature starts dropping below 65 degrees on a regular basis—a seasonal feat in the South—and we feel confident that winter is here to stay (at least for a few weeks), we get the itch to give our autumn beauty routine a wintertime tweak. We're talking about swapping in a hydration-heavy skin care routine, getting out the cozy fleece-lined leggings, and searching for a fresh hair color that'll help our strands fight seasonal dullness.

Much like picking our winter wardrobe, a winter hair color is all about your mood. If you're an oxblood red handbag type of gal, you'll want a color that's just as dark, rich, and statement-making. If you're a holiday-red lipstick kind of lady, you'll love something bold, bright, and eye-catching. Luckily there are plenty of rich reds (mulled wine, anyone?), icy blondes, toasty browns, and cool brondes on the lineup to choose from.

Whether you want to take the plunge with a totally new look or bring fresh life to your current color, we've rounded up the winter hair colors that'll be hot, hot, hot this season.