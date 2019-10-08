15 Winter Hair Colors That Are Making Us Swoon
As soon as the temperature starts dropping below 65 degrees on a regular basis—a seasonal feat in the South—and we feel confident that winter is here to stay (at least for a few weeks), we get the itch to give our autumn beauty routine a wintertime tweak. We're talking about swapping in a hydration-heavy skin care routine, getting out the cozy fleece-lined leggings, and searching for a fresh hair color that'll help our strands fight seasonal dullness.
Much like picking our winter wardrobe, a winter hair color is all about your mood. If you're an oxblood red handbag type of gal, you'll want a color that's just as dark, rich, and statement-making. If you're a holiday-red lipstick kind of lady, you'll love something bold, bright, and eye-catching. Luckily there are plenty of rich reds (mulled wine, anyone?), icy blondes, toasty browns, and cool brondes on the lineup to choose from.
Whether you want to take the plunge with a totally new look or bring fresh life to your current color, we've rounded up the winter hair colors that'll be hot, hot, hot this season.
Honeyed Red
Meet copper red's sassier cousin. With a healthy dose of honey-golden red, your mane will be turning heads all winter long.
Ginger Spice
This isn't your typical red hair color. More like a wonderfully warm, orangey shade of apricot, this is the buzziest color we'll be lusting over this season.
Flax Brown
This is winter's version of sandy blonde. Flax brown sits perfectly in the middle of the spectrum between cool and warm, which makes it the prettiest neutral color in the bunch. (And we do love our neutrals.)
Frost Blonde
Channel your inner Elsa and go full-on frosty blonde (like seen here by colorist Justin Anderson). You'll be singing in the snow in no time.
Whipped Cappuccino
Inspired by the whipped coffees that were once trending all over the Internet, this hair color is like caramel brunette mixed with milky blonde, thanks to seamlessly blended balayage highlights.
Mulled Wine
Apple cider red might be made for fall, but mulled wine red is everything for winter. Deep crimson or berry red is just the moody touch to request from your colorist.
Shadow Root Blonde
All-over blonde can work for any base hair color if you make sure to blend the natural roots into the blonde with strategically placed balayage streaks at the roots blending down into full-coverage color—yep, it even works with the darkest browns like seen here by colorist Nathi Vega.
Iced Mocha
Brunettes can totally pull off a heavy dose of blonde in a way that doesn't require root touch-ups every six weeks, and this is the perfect example of the darkest of mocha brown meeting its match in an icy platinum blonde, framing the face in a way that grants a grace period of grow-out.
Melted Caramel
We're a sucker for caramels of all persuasions during the winter months—but especially when it comes to hair. Warm up your look to go with the cool weather by asking for caramel balayage highlights.
Golden Beige
For those who want something that's low maintenance and natural, a golden-kissed beige blonde is the answer to anyone who has ever talked badly about dirty blonde. Ask for subtle color around the face and towards the ends.
Sparkling Mocha
Update that cold brew brown with almost-hidden babylights of bright caramel or gold, starting midway down the hair shaft. This color gives any brunette a touch of sparkle for the season.
Mauve Red
More like the moody purple of our wintry dreams, any woman who prefers a warm-toned hair color can absolutely make dark red work for her, seen here in a silky mauve red by stylist Dommie Cole.
Golden Bronde
If you're not ready to let your brunette roots run wild, invest in touches of golden blonde around your face. It instantly brightens up your look without making a serious commitment.
Milk Chocolate Brown
You can't beat this cold-weather classic. Pair rich chocolatey locks with a cozy sweater, and you're basically winning at winter.
Greige Blonde
It's time to let that honey blonde hibernate until spring. Winter is the perfect time to embrace an ashy tone, like this beige blonde by Texas-based stylist Daniel Permenter.