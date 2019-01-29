25 Easy Wedding Hairstyles for Guests That'll Work for Every Dress Code
When attending a wedding, no matter if it's a relaxed beach bash or dressy black-tie affair, Southerners take the dress code seriously—from head to toe. Because you might not be walking down the aisle, but you're getting in on the photo booth and selfie shots all night long. And that means your hair game needs to be as strong as your outfit. Dress up your LBD, match your formal gown, or beat the "mid-summer wedding" heat with these wedding guest hairstyles. Whether choosing the classic chignon, effortless half-up style, or trendy ponytail, you'll be ready to take on the reception in style. Find accessories like pretty velvet bows or statement-making bobby pins that can take a simple hairstyle to gorgeous new heights, and then wonder why you've never thought to add a quick braid to your trusty low pony. You'll find major inspiration with these 25 easy wedding guest hairstyles that you can do yourself. (More importantly, you can do it even if you're running late!) Get ready to be the best-dressed guest.
Easy Half-Up Style
Ah, the trusty half-up—how we love you so. Simply twist two pieces of hair from each side and secure them with a clear elastic. Finish it off with ribbon to match your wedding ensemble and voilá!
Simple Chignon
This wedding hairstyle is the ultimate "I'm running late" look, and we're not mad about it. Find a tutorial here for a chignon that is as classy as it gets.
Pull-Through Braid Updo
Make your fiery red strands really pop with this gorgeous look. A pull-through braid makes for an updo beyond the basic low bun.
Braided Bob
You don't need long hair to rock a braided 'do—and here's the proof. Give your bob a wedding-ready refresh with a quick braid.
Romantic Topknot
It's your wedding-ready version of a messy bun, and you get bonus points for adding a stylish bun cuff for the occasion. This look is a flattering choice if you want to show off your dress's neckline.
Curly Side Braid
Curly girls can get in on the action, too. Start with a diagonal French braid, and pull it into a low-side ponytail. Here's a secret: This curly wedding hairstyle will mask mid-summer humidity like nobody's business.
Colorful Pins
Nothing brings the party to the reception like this simple bun with colorful pin detailing. Add a pair of statement earrings? Now we're really talking.
Wrapped Mid-Pony
Take your ponytail to voluminous new heights, and you'll be ready to take on the reception. Leave out a piece of hair underneath to wrap around the elastic when you're finished.
Short Bouffant Half-Up
Cue the bouffant-esque volume, please. This double half-up style gets a charming finishing touch with a miniature velvet ribbon.
Knotted Updo
If you're a fan of high updos, this fresh take on a French twist should be calling your name. You can capture the look by layering two twisted buns or knotting your hair into two buns. Throw in a stylish clip, and you're really in business.
Short Hair Updo
Pull your long bob into a low bun and seal it with a velvet bow. This style is perfect for fall and winter weddings and adds a sophisticated touch to any nuptial guest's outfit. (We all need inspiration for short hairstyles as wedding guests.)
1920s Finger Waves
We might just outshine the bride with this glamorous 'do. (Though we'd never admit it.) The half-up style starts with finger waves up top and ends with volume-packed curls on the bottom.
Floral Side Braid
This braided style is begging you to make an appearance at your next outdoor spring or summer wedding. What's even better: It takes only a couple of minutes to master.
Textured Ponytail
Simple and straightforward, this ponytail will feel a little more special than just leaving your hair down as-is. Tease the crown before pulling your strands into a low pony, and it'll give a good kick of volume.
Glitzy Bobby Pins
Nothing can cure your last-minute styling stress like quick curls and glitzy accessories. It helps ramp up the wow factor on a simple black-tie gown.
Topsy Tail
Imagine just layering small topsy-turvy ponytails when you flip a regular ponytail inside-out. (It's way easier than it looks.) This tutorial will get you started.
Brushed-Out Curls
There are few styles more classic than Old Hollywood-esque waves. Start with big-barrel curls, let them cool after styling, and then brush them out before heading to the event.
Twisted Low Ponytail
It might be more ambitious than most low ponytails, but a handful of bobby pins will see you through. Layers of pinned twists dress up a simple ponytail. The tiny bow is just a charming touch.
Bubble Ponytail
When working with curls, a bubble ponytail is an instant success. Don't be afraid to tug on the sections to really ramp up the volume.
Chic Chignon
No frills are necessary. This classic chignon is perfect for the most dressy of weddings—we're talking black-tie or white-tie.
Trendy Ponytail
We're calling this look the "too-cool-for-you" ponytail. It makes every wedding outfit just a tad bit more trendy. Get ready to rake in the compliments.
Short Half-Up Style
We're here for any style that takes only a little time and effort. Dress up your bob with a half-up hairstyle that uses pearl-laden pins.
Upside-Down Braided Ponytail
It's incredible what a braid can add to the simplest of hairdos. It gives an instant injection of style to this high ponytail—with or without the ring accessories!
Upside-Down Braided Topknot
Statement-making hair color? Check. Statement-making hairstyle? Double-check. This upside-down braided bun is the cutest thing we've seen all day.
Braided Chignon
Consider this style the more laidback version of a classic chignon. With this easy updo, you're ready for a beach wedding to a black-tie event with this quick braid.