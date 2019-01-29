When attending a wedding, no matter if it's a relaxed beach bash or dressy black-tie affair, Southerners take the dress code seriously—from head to toe. Because you might not be walking down the aisle, but you're getting in on the photo booth and selfie shots all night long. And that means your hair game needs to be as strong as your outfit. Dress up your LBD, match your formal gown, or beat the "mid-summer wedding" heat with these wedding guest hairstyles. Whether choosing the classic chignon, effortless half-up style, or trendy ponytail, you'll be ready to take on the reception in style. Find accessories like pretty velvet bows or statement-making bobby pins that can take a simple hairstyle to gorgeous new heights, and then wonder why you've never thought to add a quick braid to your trusty low pony. You'll find major inspiration with these 25 easy wedding guest hairstyles that you can do yourself. (More importantly, you can do it even if you're running late!) Get ready to be the best-dressed guest.