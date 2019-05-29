Peach Cobbler Hair Is the New Strawberry Blonde, And It's Honestly Perfect for Summer 2021
From the casserole dish to the salon.
In the South, summertime means fresh berries bursting in bright colors and cobblers filled with warm, melty goodness. Now, if we could capture such summer food heaven in a hair color? Sold. Immediately.
To our utter joy, there's a summer hair color trending that all Southerners will approve of, and it's called peach cobbler hair. You heard it right: a warm bowl of buttery, peachy goodness to take straight to the salon. This strawberry blonde-inspired hue is here to bring smiles and compliments all season long.
Peach cobbler hair: *exists*
Us, on the phone with our stylist:
The color was first coined by colorist Chad Kenyon who explained that he "painted a soft shadow-root, lowlights, and a gloss all over with varying nutmeg-infused peach tones." He then finished with "vanilla-bean, creamy blonde dimension throughout her hair."
It's the perfect option for gals desiring to warm up their look for summertime, especially those with naturally red or warm blonde locks. Think options that range from peachy baby blonde to caramelized peach bronde.
Since cobbler is best served warm-duh!-the same goes for those who want easy grow-out on the roots. Colorist Jade Federico has us asking for seconds of this delicious melt of rich copper, peach, and apricot shades.
Even bright, light blondes can get in with a super subtle peachy tint.
Or you can pick something bright and coppery, like this look by colorist Justin Anderson. It keeps things low maintenance for redheads and blondes alike.
The adventurous can go wild for the summer with an unexpected blend inspired by this mane courtesy @hairbylindal.
We think that this might just be a trendy hair color that Mama can get on board with, especially if you bring over a bubbling dish of peach cobbler to the reveal, just in case. That should win her over.