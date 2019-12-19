29 Volume-Boosting Haircuts Even Dolly Parton Would Approve Of

When it comes to fine hair, volume can seem unattainable. We all want it, would do anything to get it, but usually end up just making ourselves look silly. (Please reference the Great Teasing Comb Disaster of 2004.) Getting volume comes down to a matter of beating your hair at its own game. That means mastering a combination of volumizing hair products, strategic heat styling, and hairspray that just won't quit. But most importantly, that means you need to start with the proper base: a volume-boosting haircut.

From thickening blunt lobs to texturizing layered shags to height-defying chin bobs, these haircuts know how to pump up the volume from the get-go, as if they've come straight from the shears of Dolly Parton's wig stylist. No matter if you have thin hair or thick, straight hair or curly, these volume haircuts will have you striding through 2022 with your highest crown yet.