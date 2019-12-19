29 Volume-Boosting Haircuts Even Dolly Parton Would Approve Of
When it comes to fine hair, volume can seem unattainable. We all want it, would do anything to get it, but usually end up just making ourselves look silly. (Please reference the Great Teasing Comb Disaster of 2004.) Getting volume comes down to a matter of beating your hair at its own game. That means mastering a combination of volumizing hair products, strategic heat styling, and hairspray that just won't quit. But most importantly, that means you need to start with the proper base: a volume-boosting haircut.
From thickening blunt lobs to texturizing layered shags to height-defying chin bobs, these haircuts know how to pump up the volume from the get-go, as if they've come straight from the shears of Dolly Parton's wig stylist. No matter if you have thin hair or thick, straight hair or curly, these volume haircuts will have you striding through 2022 with your highest crown yet.
A-Line Chin Bob
And the award for most-coveted bob of 2022 goes to...this sassy little number by stylist Sal Salcedo. Ask for a slightly A-line cut (which means shorter in the back) to pump up natural volume at the crown.
Curly Shag
We're taking it back to the helmet-hair days, but in the most impossibly stylish way. Layers and bangs are the calling cards of this classic cut.
Blunt Lob
You can't go wrong with a classic blunt cut like this one by stylist Riawna Capri, which makes your ends look oh-so thick. Layers might give more volume at the crown, but a blunt cut gives you thickness and, as it follows, overall volume like no other.
Long-Layered Cut
Layers are the key to removing enough weight from longer haircuts to help style more voluminous hair overall. Side-swept bangs are just the cherry on top.
Texturizing Stacked Bob
Let's have a moment of silence for all the flat strands sacrificed to make this ultra-volumized bob. A stacked bob is the perfect way to pump up height and body on short hair.
Choppy Side-Swept Crop
Take long, thin hair and give it the ultimate makeover with a choppy crop cut. You're able to feign height and volume with just a few spritzes of texturizing spray.
70s Long Cut
Calling all retro girls: This long cut is basically the only thing standing between you and living your best life in 2022. Ask for layers, wispy bangs, and a groovy pantsuit to get you started.
Cool-Girl Chin Bob
Meet the coolest kid in class: the blunt, textured chin bob. Falling just below the chin, right above the collarbone, it hits your most flattering spot ever.
Bouncy Layered Curls
We're dialing up our stylist to ask about getting all this body. Layers and wispy bangs give serious bounce to curly hair.
One-Length Collarbone Cut
A collarbone-grazing cut is as trendy as it gets, and keeping the layers to a minimum and styling with a slight bend helps to enhance natural volume from midway to the ends.
Winged Crop Cut
When in doubt, brush up and away from the face to feign extra volume in seconds. For that, you'll need these winged-out long bangs to get the job done.
Face Framing
Layered face framing can add movement to your hair style and compliment certain face shapes. Add in a flirty flip, and this cut is sure to keep you smiling.
Relaxed Shag
If you're in it more for the style factor, this trendy long shag cut will see you through every time. Add hair product if you're looking for Farrah Fawcett volume.
Blunt Curtained Bob
Give retro style to a classic blunt bob style with long and casual curtain bangs that are layered around the face. The choppy layers add texture, volume, and movement.
Wispy Shoulder Shag
When it comes to the most versatile of wispy bangs, we can never have enough inspo. This curly 'do is shaggy and ready to pump up the volume.
Stacked Short Bob
Keeping the length just a little bit shorter in the back—and stacking it just so—pumps your look up with no-fuss volume that doesn't require any extra styling.
Subtle Undercut Crop
An undercut detail can make your entire short cut look a little more voluminous all-around. Here, it's shown around the ear and near the nape of the neck.
Blunt Bangs
For thick-haired ladies who want to keep their length without weighing the hair down, a set of blunt bangs can make the most of your natural texture while adding an oomph of volume instantly.
Layered Bob
Highlights and lowlights give the illusion of depth to any cut. We especially love this curled bob, styled to perfection by stylist Grace James.
Barely-There Bangs
We call this: "Get bangs without having to commit to bangs." These barely-there curtain bangs by stylist Ted Gibson trade in limp, long face-framing strands for something short and volume-packed.
Curly Bangs
Sure, we love Birkin bangs and shaggy fringe and curtain bangs galore—but curly bangs might take the cake for most-coveted bangs in all the beauty world. It's an easy trick to add instant bounce and body.
French Bob
Someone called the salon and asked for the choicest haircut of the year—and this is definitely what they came up with. A fringed chin bob hugs your face in all the flattering places.
Feathered Layers
Feathered hair is back, baby—and we're here for every easy, breezy layer that makes up this cool haircut. These layers ripple from top to bottom like waves on the beach.
Mid-Length Cut
For busy ladies who still like to have fun, a mid-length cut is the way to go. You can achieve plenty of volume with the help of mousse and root boosters, Grace James, a Phoenix, Arizona, hair stylist, says.
Curly Pixie
This is all about maximizing all the height that your curls can give you. Keep the sides short and cropped and let your curls run wild up top.
Blunt Shoulder Cut
If you're about as low maintenance as it gets, this no-fuss cut is your ticket to taking over 2022. Thickness and volume, coming right up.
Ultra-Layered Curls
This cut makes it very clear that big, wild curls are the best kind of curls. Let them rule the roost, and you can't go wrong.
Long Layered Cut
This is the oldest trick in the book. You have long, wavy hair—you do not want to cut these mermaid-like locks. How to fake some extra volume? Cut all the layers. If you have very thin hair, keep the layers only from midway to the ends.
Retro Layers
Channel your inner disco queen with this eye-catching long hairstyle. For a more curled style, use Velcro rollers after your blowout to achieve even more volume.