This Microfiber Towel Has a Genius Detail That Makes Drying Hair So Much Easier

I started using the Hero microfiber hair towel from Volo this winter, and I never want to dry my hair with anything else again. The small towel is made of a microfiber material that’s gentle on my fine hair, reducing breakage and frizz caused by friction. Not only is it soft and comfortable to wear, but it’s also more effective at drying hair than standard towels. In fact, the brand claims the towel absorbs 10 times its weight in water and dries hair in half the time of other towels. Based on my experience, it actually seems to dry my hair faster than other methods.