Twilighting Is the New Low-Maintenance Hair Color for Brunettes

We're suckers for a hair color trend with a jazzy name—Peach cobbler hair? Where do we sign up?—but when it also delivers in both looks and maintenance, we're officially impressed. And that's exactly the sweet spot that twilighting hair color tries to hit: pretty, low maintenance, and a name that fancies us intrigued.

Twilighting brightens your natural brunette base color using subtle shades like caramel, gold, bronze, and even warm chocolate to get a natural result. By staying two to three shades within your natural color (and focusing around your face!), you minimize your hair's exposure to bleach, while still looking like you spent plenty of time marinating in tin foil. Win-win.

"It grows out seamlessly," says Kate Reid, Global Design Director at COLOR.ME by Kevin Murphy. "Clients can retouch their hair every 12 to 16 weeks, which makes it very wearable and affordable."

Here are 10 twilighting ideas to show your colorist.