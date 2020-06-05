8 Tortoiseshell Hair Accessories that Turn Bad Hair Days into Good Hair Days

By Southern Living Editors Updated June 05, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Amazon

Most days, a little texture spray, a round brush, and a good hair dryer can cajole lackluster locks into behaving. But on those days that literally nothing can make your strands rise to the occasion, we say ditch the effort and distract, distract, distract instead. That's what hair accessories are for, after all. From the comeback of oversized claw clips to a renewed appreciation for preppy headbands, it's a good time to be a hair accessory. And if we were doling out superlatives to beauty products, they would most def win MVP. Here are 8 tortoiseshell hair accessories we're scooping up now.

Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Speckled Mini Hair Clips in Neutral

Credit: Anthropologie

Colorful takes on tortoise make this six-piece set worth snapping up.

BUY IT: $24; anthropologie.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Hair Elastic with Faux Tortoise Bow in Galactica Tortoise

Credit: J. Crew

Power up your pony with a decorative hair tie that works a little harder than the rest.

BUY IT: $13; jcrew.com

3 of 8

Syeenify 10 Pcs Hair Clips

Credit: Amazon

You get the best of both worlds here: classic tortoise barrettes and colorful marbled ones too.

BUY IT: $8; amazon.com

Advertisement

4 of 8

TELETIES Animal Print Hair Ties in Tortoise

Credit: Amazon

An editor favorite, these telephone cord-inspired coils don't leave unsightly creases should you decide to let your hair down.

BUY IT: $10; amazon.com

5 of 8

Tortoise Headband in Galactica Tortoise

Credit: J. Crew

Channel your preppy side in a topper that conveniently distracts from flat hair.

BUY IT: $23; jcrew.com

6 of 8

Prettyou Tortoise Hair Claw

Credit: Amazon

The '90s favorite is ideal for corralling dirty hair into a casual, but pulled-together updo.

BUY IT: $9; amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Mini Hair Clip in Tokyo Tortoise

Credit: J. Crew

It's the perfect size for sweeping your hair into a delicate half-up, half-down 'do.

BUY IT: $9; jcrew.com

8 of 8

Aerie Tortoise Comb

Credit: American Eagle

Throw it in your tote to tame fly-aways on the go, or let it sit pretty on your vanity.

BUY IT: $10; ae.com

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors