8 Tortoiseshell Hair Accessories that Turn Bad Hair Days into Good Hair Days
Most days, a little texture spray, a round brush, and a good hair dryer can cajole lackluster locks into behaving. But on those days that literally nothing can make your strands rise to the occasion, we say ditch the effort and distract, distract, distract instead. That's what hair accessories are for, after all. From the comeback of oversized claw clips to a renewed appreciation for preppy headbands, it's a good time to be a hair accessory. And if we were doling out superlatives to beauty products, they would most def win MVP. Here are 8 tortoiseshell hair accessories we're scooping up now.
Speckled Mini Hair Clips in Neutral
Colorful takes on tortoise make this six-piece set worth snapping up.
BUY IT: $24; anthropologie.com
Hair Elastic with Faux Tortoise Bow in Galactica Tortoise
Power up your pony with a decorative hair tie that works a little harder than the rest.
BUY IT: $13; jcrew.com
Syeenify 10 Pcs Hair Clips
You get the best of both worlds here: classic tortoise barrettes and colorful marbled ones too.
BUY IT: $8; amazon.com
TELETIES Animal Print Hair Ties in Tortoise
An editor favorite, these telephone cord-inspired coils don't leave unsightly creases should you decide to let your hair down.
BUY IT: $10; amazon.com
Tortoise Headband in Galactica Tortoise
Channel your preppy side in a topper that conveniently distracts from flat hair.
BUY IT: $23; jcrew.com
Prettyou Tortoise Hair Claw
The '90s favorite is ideal for corralling dirty hair into a casual, but pulled-together updo.
BUY IT: $9; amazon.com
Mini Hair Clip in Tokyo Tortoise
It's the perfect size for sweeping your hair into a delicate half-up, half-down 'do.
BUY IT: $9; jcrew.com
Aerie Tortoise Comb
Throw it in your tote to tame fly-aways on the go, or let it sit pretty on your vanity.
BUY IT: $10; ae.com