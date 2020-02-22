Break Out Your Old Tortoiseshell Claw Clip—Because the 90s Hair Accessory Is Back, Baby
Looking like a late 1990s rom-com.
The 1990s never would let sleeping dogs lie. We should have expected as much. Any decade that championed Furbies and Vanilla Ice is surely one with the resolve to come back around. While some trends should remain in the past, like pencil brows and frosted tips, we welcome others with complete and utter joy. Scrunchies? We've had one hiding in our bathroom cabinet this whole time for washing our face every night. Headbands? Never met one we didn't like.
And now, please give a warm welcome to the reappearance of the beloved tortoiseshell claw clip. We knew her well, we always secretly loved her, she deserved better, and she's here to collect.
You might remember it from every late 1990s or early 2000s rom-com. It's a claw clip, not exclusively tortoiseshell, but more often than not, with a fierce grip made to cinch your hair into a low updo concoction complete with a flippy spout of hair. You know what we're talking about. If not, see this how-to on the easiest claw clip hairstyles.
Claw clips shouldn't have ever gone out of style in the first place, solely due to the sheer versatility they offer. It basically solves every problem. Tired of boring same-old-same-old hair? Claw clip. Didn't have time to wash your hair today? Claw clip. Want to channel Drew Barrymore, circa-Never Been Kissed? Claw. Clip.
Like good little sleuths, we've been searching for the best claw clips out there right now. These $4 Amazon ones are the easiest investment we've made all year, but we're sharing more favorites below to shop now and rake in the compliments later. It's redemption claw clips want, and we're here to help make it happen.
Claw clips might be back in style, but let's leave the teeny-tiny butterfly clips in the dust, hm? Shop below.
Related Items
Prettyou 5.5-Inch Large Hair Clip Set
These extra-large claw clips will have thick, thin, fine, or textured hair covered. They're classic and dependable.
BUY IT: $11.99; amazon.com
4-Inch Non-Slip Claw Clip Set
Top off your look with a pop of color, courtesy these super grippy clips that come in different color combinations.
BUY IT: $13.99; amazon.com
Kitsch Metal Claw Clip
Dress up the trend for a fancier occasion by investing in this adorable open-shape gold clip.
BUY IT: $7.99; amazon.com