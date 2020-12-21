The Most Flattering Short Haircuts for Thick Hair
Having thick hair is a blessing, without a doubt, and it's also one of the most envied hair types of all. There's nothing more eye-catching than tossing a thick head of hair. However, that sought-after thickness comes with some hard-to-please quirks. For example, it can be hard to style because of a tendency for heaviness, which means it's not always as good at holding a curl or staying put in an updo. It can also be more difficult to force into just any haircut. But thick hair can be embraced and accentuated with styling techniques like blunt ends, stacked angles, hidden internal layers to remove weight (these are key!), and using bangs or face-framing layers to add lift around the face. The overall consensus? A short haircut will always work wonders for thick hair. From blunt bobs to layered shags, these are some of the best short haircuts for thick hair to try this year.
Choppy Curly Bob
Curls can get easily weighed down when you're sporting thicker hair. To combat any heaviness, ask for layers to lift and enhance your curl pattern—and some wispy bangs, because why not?
Stacked Chin Bob
You can make the most of your thickness with a blunt bob that's stacked in the back. The shorter, stacked layers feign much more volume and body.
Blunt Curtained Bob
Thick hair works on a blunt bob like nothing else, and you can add a punch of personality with long curtained bangs that don't require too much upkeep. Slightly messy layers add texture and movement.
Flipped Bob
One great thing about thick ends? They can look insanely chic when turned up or under on a short haircut. We're getting major vintage vibes from this shoulder cut.
Straight Lob
You can never go wrong with a classic lob-length cut that has minimal long layers to remove just a hint of weight. Get the best of both worlds with bob-like style plus the ability to pull your hair back in a ponytail whenever you want.
Cheek-Grazing Pixie Cut
Pixie cuts work wonders on thick hair by removing length and heaviness from your strands, which lends so much more styling potential. Ask for layers to make it even more low maintenance.
Angled Lob
Take the angles to the extreme with an A-line bob that is much shorter in the back and skims the collarbones in the front. This style requires blow drying for a sleek, smooth look.
Layered Curls
Larger spirals call for special attention to layering and can rock a deep side part something fierce. Shorter layers on top are basically a shortcut for adding volume.
Textured Chin Bob
You can go all-in on layers and texture to give your thick hair a reason to get moving. Make sure to apply texture mousse or spray before or after styling.
Asymmetrical Lob
Make your long bob cut stand out in the crowd by requesting a slightly asymmetrical length that complements a deep side part. Assymetry makes any cut feel more modern.
Face-Framing Shag
Curly hair does seem to own most of the leasing space on shag haircuts, and we're not mad about it. Layers, texture, and bangs make a stylish trio on thicker hair.
Classic Crop Cut
Thick hair is sometimes difficult to style (if you want it to hold!) Instead of forcing it, go with a no-nonsense hairstyle like this easy crop cut that you can just swoop to the side.
Collarbone Waves
If you're not quite ready to make a big chop, choose a layered collarbone-grazing cut that is chock-full of internal layers to remove extra weight. The choppy layers give this cut a tantalizing look.