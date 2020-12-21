The Most Flattering Short Haircuts for Thick Hair

Having thick hair is a blessing, without a doubt, and it's also one of the most envied hair types of all. There's nothing more eye-catching than tossing a thick head of hair. However, that sought-after thickness comes with some hard-to-please quirks. For example, it can be hard to style because of a tendency for heaviness, which means it's not always as good at holding a curl or staying put in an updo. It can also be more difficult to force into just any haircut. But thick hair can be embraced and accentuated with styling techniques like blunt ends, stacked angles, hidden internal layers to remove weight (these are key!), and using bangs or face-framing layers to add lift around the face. The overall consensus? A short haircut will always work wonders for thick hair. From blunt bobs to layered shags, these are some of the best short haircuts for thick hair to try this year.