27 Summer Hair Colors You’re Going To Want To Copy ASAP
Whether you're looking to cool down your strands with something frosted and icy or warm them up with all things spicy and golden, these summer hair colors are bound to have something that catches your eye. Make use of those lengthy days by snatching one of summer's trendiest hair shades. Now...where to start? Perhaps something sandy?
Baby Stone Blonde
Don't get us started on this perfect blonde mane. Lowlights and highlights come together for a baby blonde worth making an appointment.
Sunlit Rouge
We guess it's time to become a redhead—because this summer-ready shade of red is so, so good.
Golden Caramel Melt
And the most envied brown hair color in all the land goes to...
Nothing says summer like adding bright caramel blonde to natural brunette strands.
Creamsicle Bronde
We couldn't dream of a more low-key foray into blonde than this brown base with creamy balayage by stylist Leah Fitts.
Sunkissed Brunette
Ah, a classic. You can't go wrong with caramel-kissed touches on chocolate brown hair. It's just that simple.
Cool Aubergine
Maybe it's the warmer weather, but we like to think outside the box come summertime, if only for a few months. Try out this cool-toned aubergine red for a spell.
Sunset Blonde
Give your blonde a warm apricot finish to really lean into those 5 o'clock summer vibes.
Golden Brown Babylights
Oh, baby—these babylights are taking us back to the 90s, in a good way. Let's bring back the skinny highlights, please.
Rosé Brunette
Take your favorite chilled summer cocktail straight to your strands. You won't regret a rosy-tinged brunette mane, like this one by stylist Chris Jones.
Sandy Bronde
Say hello to the most wearable summer hair color ever. A mix between blonde and brunette, it's a great option for most gals.
Inky Brunette
You know what really makes sunkissed skin and a bold red lip pop? Inky brown-black strands. Consider going on the dark side this season.
Frosted Wheat Blonde
Instead of going full-on sunset blonde, take things on the cooler side with a icy wheat blonde.
Burnt Caramel Brown
If you're a low-maintenance type of lady, ask for face-framing caramel to enhance brown hair without requiring any upkeep.
Strawberry Brown
You heard us right: Strawberry blonde isn't the only option. Brunettes can get in on the fun, too.
Sunny Butter Blonde
This hair color looks like it just spent a week on the beach with a margarita in its hand—and we can't say we're not jealous.
Tawny Brown
Add just a subtle touch of warmth to chestnut or chocolate brown hair for the easiest update you'll see all summer.
Caramel-Dipped Ends
The name of this hair color by stylist Sarah Kim reminds us a beloved summer treat: the dipped cone from Dairy Queen. And for that reason, we're very into it.
Metallic Rose
Rose gold has infiltrated the beauty world, and whether you’re blonde or brunette, you can rock this rosy trend. It is the perfect amount of barely-there pink that gives a rosy glow to the entire look.
No-Highlight Highlights
You know how everyone dreams of achieving the perfect no-makeup makeup look? Well that’s what this is for hair color. To nail a “your hair color but better” look, you’ll need an experienced stylist who can work with painting techniques and blend colors to recreate the way your natural color would react in the sun.
Warm Babylights
Summer is the perfect time for a little highlight because you can keep it up naturally from spending time in the sun! This look weaves several warm shades of highlights through a brunette base for a sunkissed look that will last through every beach trip.
Bright Copper
Go big or go home! If you’re feeling the warm coppers of summer, why not go all out? If you’re a natural redhead or strawberry-hued girl, the summer is the best time to amp up the warmth and shine.
Frosted Brunette
Southern summers are unbearably hot. Cool off with frosty highlights on a cool-toned charcoal brunette. This look is laidback but powerful.
Butter Pecan Brown
This dreamy shade is the sweetest example of tone perfection. Stylist Carolyn Godina created this look that’s almost a nude, almost a brown, but caught in a buttery in-between.
Shadow Roots
Shadow roots have been big on the scene for a while now, and they’re not going anywhere soon. They look especially amazing when the shadow root matches your natural eyebrow color, which creates depth for your overall look.
Honey Brown
This low-maintenance shade is perfect for brunettes who want to lighten up or dirty blondes who want to go closer to brunette. This bronde shade will be easy to keep up when the summer sun does its job of naturally adding warmth.
Buttery Platinum
This stunning blonde created by hair stylist and curly hair expert Leysa Carrillo isn’t quite so icy as some versions of platinum, and a subtle shadow root adds depth and dimension. The slightly warmer way to do platinum is perfect for sunny summer months.
Pearl Blonde
Not as white as bright blonde, not as warm as golden blonde—pearl blonde is dreamy middle ground. This almost iridescent blonde will wow against a summer glow.