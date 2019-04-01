27 Summer Hair Colors You’re Going To Want To Copy ASAP

By Southern Living Editors
@los_pastel
Something in the warm, humid summer air just always has us ready to make a change. First thing's first: the hair. Nothing will update your look like a fresh, trendy hair color for summer. And for that, we've got all the inspiration, starting with classic seasonal shades like sunset blonde and caramel-melted brunette and moving onto hot new hues like creamsicle bronde and strawberry brown.
Whether you're looking to cool down your strands with something frosted and icy or warm them up with all things spicy and golden, these summer hair colors are bound to have something that catches your eye. Make use of those lengthy days by snatching one of summer's trendiest hair shades. Now...where to start? Perhaps something sandy?
Baby Stone Blonde

@los_pastel

Don't get us started on this perfect blonde mane. Lowlights and highlights come together for a baby blonde worth making an appointment. 

Sunlit Rouge

@colour.jade

We guess it's time to become a redhead—because this summer-ready shade of red is so, so good. 

Golden Caramel Melt

@justinandersoncolor

And the most envied brown hair color in all the land goes to...

Nothing says summer like adding bright caramel blonde to natural brunette strands.

Creamsicle Bronde

@justinandersoncolor

We couldn't dream of a more low-key foray into blonde than this brown base with creamy balayage by stylist Leah Fitts

Sunkissed Brunette

@justinandersoncolor

Ah, a classic. You can't go wrong with caramel-kissed touches on chocolate brown hair. It's just that simple. 

Cool Aubergine

@leysahairandmakeup

Maybe it's the warmer weather, but we like to think outside the box come summertime, if only for a few months. Try out this cool-toned aubergine red for a spell. 

Sunset Blonde

@los_pastel

Give your blonde a warm apricot finish to really lean into those 5 o'clock summer vibes. 

Golden Brown Babylights

@veronica_nunez

Oh, baby—these babylights are taking us back to the 90s, in a good way. Let's bring back the skinny highlights, please. 

Rosé Brunette

@chrisjones_hair

Take your favorite chilled summer cocktail straight to your strands. You won't regret a rosy-tinged brunette mane, like this one by stylist Chris Jones

Sandy Bronde

@los_pastel

Say hello to the most wearable summer hair color ever. A mix between blonde and brunette, it's a great option for most gals. 

Inky Brunette

@ashleyantoinebeauty

You know what really makes sunkissed skin and a bold red lip pop? Inky brown-black strands. Consider going on the dark side this season. 

Frosted Wheat Blonde

@justinandersoncolor

Instead of going full-on sunset blonde, take things on the cooler side with a icy wheat blonde. 

Burnt Caramel Brown

@ninezeroone

If you're a low-maintenance type of lady, ask for face-framing caramel to enhance brown hair without requiring any upkeep.

Strawberry Brown

@justinandersoncolor

You heard us right: Strawberry blonde isn't the only option. Brunettes can get in on the fun, too. 

Sunny Butter Blonde

@nikkilee901

This hair color looks like it just spent a week on the beach with a margarita in its hand—and we can't say we're not jealous. 

Tawny Brown

@veronica_nunez

Add just a subtle touch of warmth to chestnut or chocolate brown hair for the easiest update you'll see all summer. 

Caramel-Dipped Ends

@salsalhair

The name of this hair color by stylist Sarah Kim reminds us a beloved summer treat: the dipped cone from Dairy Queen. And for that reason, we're very into it. 

Metallic Rose

Instagram/@kimwasabi

Rose gold has infiltrated the beauty world, and whether you’re blonde or brunette, you can rock this rosy trend. It is the perfect amount of barely-there pink that gives a rosy glow to the entire look.

No-Highlight Highlights

Instagram/@morganparks901

You know how everyone dreams of achieving the perfect no-makeup makeup look? Well that’s what this is for hair color. To nail a “your hair color but better” look, you’ll need an experienced stylist who can work with painting techniques and blend colors to recreate the way your natural color would react in the sun.

Warm Babylights

Instagram/@justinandersoncolor

Summer is the perfect time for a little highlight because you can keep it up naturally from spending time in the sun! This look weaves several warm shades of highlights through a brunette base for a sunkissed look that will last through every beach trip.

Bright Copper

Instagram/@suetyrrellstylist

Go big or go home! If you’re feeling the warm coppers of summer, why not go all out? If you’re a natural redhead or strawberry-hued girl, the summer is the best time to amp up the warmth and shine. 

Frosted Brunette

Instagram/@taunidawson

Southern summers are unbearably hot. Cool off with frosty highlights on a cool-toned charcoal brunette. This look is laidback but powerful. 

Butter Pecan Brown

Instagram/@styledbycarolyn

This dreamy shade is the sweetest example of tone perfection. Stylist Carolyn Godina created this look that’s almost a nude, almost a brown, but caught in a buttery in-between.

Shadow Roots

Instagram/@slim_color

Shadow roots have been big on the scene for a while now, and they’re not going anywhere soon. They look especially amazing when the shadow root matches your natural eyebrow color, which creates depth for your overall look.

Honey Brown

Instagram/@styledbycarolyn

This low-maintenance shade is perfect for brunettes who want to lighten up or dirty blondes who want to go closer to brunette. This bronde shade will be easy to keep up when the summer sun does its job of naturally adding warmth. 

Buttery Platinum

Instagram/@leysahairandmakeup

This stunning blonde created by hair stylist and curly hair expert Leysa Carrillo isn’t quite so icy as some versions of platinum, and a subtle shadow root adds depth and dimension. The slightly warmer way to do platinum is perfect for sunny summer months.

Pearl Blonde

Instagram/@styledbycarolyn

Not as white as bright blonde, not as warm as golden blonde—pearl blonde is dreamy middle ground. This almost iridescent blonde will wow against a summer glow.

