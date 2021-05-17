The 5 Trendy Hair Accessories You'll Be Seeing Everywhere This Summer
If you've spent the past year hanging out on Zoom (been there!), you already know the power of hair accessories like the beloved claw clip. Making things interesting on camera and more fun than your usual 'do, they add a sprinkle of fashion awareness to any outfit. This summer, as things begin to reopen, hair accessories deserve a spot in the sun. Here are the trendiest summer 2021 accessories, and where to find them.
An impressive headband
Ever since Amanda Gorman's unforgettable inauguration moment, we can't get enough of bold, bright headbands. Equally suitable for a suit or a simple t-shirt and jeans situation, a thick, noticeable headband is an instant outfit upgrade.
Pretty In Pink Padded Headband
This embellished, shocking pink piece by Bellefixe has us swooning.
BUY IT: $18; bellefixe.com
A chic bow
Thanks to the persistent charm of Bridgerton (or perhaps Kate Middleton's ongoing love for this hair accessory), bows are bound to be on this summer's hot list. No need to have fancy tying skills—a barrette or a clip with a bow, attached to a simple hair tie, will do just fine.
Floral Pleated Bow Barrette
The Anthropologie version is irresistible.
BUY IT: $12; anthropologie.com
Multiple hair clips
Straight from the runways, this trend is all about stacking colorful hair clips on a ponytail or a braid. To really get creative with the styling, purchase a multi-piece set of various textures, sizes, and colors.
Funtopia Large Hair Clips
Let the inner five-year-old in you play around with this whimsical set.
BUY IT: $9.99; amazon.com
A scrunchie like no other
Looks like the scrunchies—as seen in multiple high-fashion campaigns for Spring/Summer 2021—isn't going anywhere. This summer, opt for an opulent silk or a luxurious velvet one, tied around a top knot, or simply worn on the wrist as the ultimate I-know-trends nod to the outside word.
Spring and Summer Light Silk Scrunchie Set
Try LillySilk for a dazzling variety.
BUY IT: $39.99; lilysilk.com
A throwback claw clip
Remember those? The clips are back with a vengeance, thanks to TikTok trends, irony, and the fact the pandemic has loosened our standards. Want to pretend like it's the 90s again? Find a tie-dye, tortoise, or terrazzo option. And clip bravely!
Bali Claw Clip
Hey Maeve has many pretty suggestions to add to your cart.
BUY IT: $23; heymaeve.com