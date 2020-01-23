Single Process Color is the Throwback Hair Trend We're Thrilled to Welcome Back
Single process color is a classic beauty choice. A glossy, all-over hue is much beloved by many women, and can define a look for years. But if this choice starts to feel stale, what kind of input will set a stylist on the right course? Sometimes a hot new trend just gets us. Banana clips and vintage flipped bobs? Absolutely yes. Body glitter and hair crimpers? Not so much.
Balayaged beach hair (think Blake Lively or Carrie Bradshaw circa-movie sequel) has been all that and a bag of chips for the majority of the late 2010s, but a choice in one dimensional color is more low maintenance than balayage, and results in a more put together look. It has us calling up the salon to cancel that hair painting sesh in favor of requesting select highlights be applied. For example, choosing to lighten up the strands that frame your face will bring sunny definition.
For brunettes, that means every shade of brown is fair game. For naturally light brown, consider taking it a shade darker and richer for a little more impact. Once the single process color is applied, adding a gratuitous sprinkle of caramel brown hair color to the pieces that frame your face will bring extra dimension without too much drama.
For blondes (natural and otherwise), the option of adding a root smudge or shadow root will make the color more wearable and low maintenance. You get all of the brightness without having to go back to the salon once a month.
For all over color that is red, a color enhancer paired with a shine booster at the salon is an eye-catching choice. Should red hair start to fade, consider trying an at-home color depositing system from Overtone. The non-permanent, ammonia-free products gently deposit onto existing hair color, and include with options like vibrant red, rose gold, or pastel blue. The treatment is only temporary, so using it in the shower to revive red strands or enhance red-tinted natural color is the way to go.
Instead of coming at a mane from all sides with a multitude of shades, keep it simple with one-dimensional color, and make a stylish statement with rich, vibrant choices. Now it's just a matter of picking a base color...are we thinking mocha brown or ginger red?