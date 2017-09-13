35 Trendy Short Hairstyles To Try

No matter the season, there's always a case to make for short hair. During the winter, short hair works better when you're rocking chunky turtlenecks and trying to avoid accidentally catching rogue long strands in your jacket zipper. (Ouch.) But come summertime, that sweaty neck isn't going to cool itself off, especially when the mercury just keeps rising. Luckily, there are more than enough trendy short hairstyles to try that you won't be getting bored with anytime soon.

This year, why not step a touch outside of your comfort zone? We've got the ultra-shiny, smooth, and silky straight cuts on the table; and we're seeing all types of fringe-fabulous bangs take off, too. From layered lobs to blunt bobs, classic crops to perfect pixies, these hairstyles for short hair will have you ready to grab those shears. Well, maybe leave that part to your stylist.