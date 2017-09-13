35 Trendy Short Hairstyles To Try
No matter the season, there's always a case to make for short hair. During the winter, short hair works better when you're rocking chunky turtlenecks and trying to avoid accidentally catching rogue long strands in your jacket zipper. (Ouch.) But come summertime, that sweaty neck isn't going to cool itself off, especially when the mercury just keeps rising. Luckily, there are more than enough trendy short hairstyles to try that you won't be getting bored with anytime soon.
This year, why not step a touch outside of your comfort zone? We've got the ultra-shiny, smooth, and silky straight cuts on the table; and we're seeing all types of fringe-fabulous bangs take off, too. From layered lobs to blunt bobs, classic crops to perfect pixies, these hairstyles for short hair will have you ready to grab those shears. Well, maybe leave that part to your stylist.
Blunt Collarbone Bob
This might be the most low-maintenance cut in the bunch. All one length and only slightly waved, it's wearable as all get-out.
Cropped Bob
Take your long bob up a few notches—er, inches! This not-your-basic bob cut majorly delivers in the volume department.
Glass Hair Lob
We'll never get tired of a cut that makes you instantly look put-together, and this sharp and glossy lob by Texas-based stylist Chris Jones definitely does the trick. Brush and smooth for extra shine.
Fringed Lob
A lob always feels right for those who want short, but not too short. Add wispy bangs to keep things interesting.
Windswept Crop Cut
Put some extra zing into that pixie cut by styling it up and away from your face. You have nothing to hide, anyway.
Rooty Stacked Bob
This is one of the most flattering angled bob cuts out there. Tousle it from one shadow-rooted part to the next per your fancy.
Short 'n Wild Shag
This is definitely the cool girl cut of the year. Nothing flatters a mane of curls like getting shaggy.
Subtle Stacked Bob
You can feign so much extra volume with the flick of a magic wand—or shears! Stacked layers do a whole lot of magic on their own.
Blunt Chin Bob
Want super thick-looking ends? Leave the layers at the door. A blunt bob is always in style.
Curly Shag
This curly girl take on a classic shag has us wanting all the layers and bangs this year. Layers provide lift while also framing the face.
Classic Stacked Bob
You can never go wrong with a classic. The stacked bob will always be here to stay, and we're not mad at all.
Fringed Long Bob
We can't think of a reason that you shouldn't totally rock this signature fringed long bob this year. Really. We can't.
Choppy Pixie
One super stylish pixie cut, coming right up. You can keep the top long to ensure you have plenty of styling potential.
Wavy Lob
If you're scared to make the big chop, meet your hair goals in the middle with this mid-length bob. Added texture gives this cut volume that's unmatched.
Tousled Chin Bob
If you're trying to update your current bob, ask for layers and take the length up to your chin. It makes for a cut that's chock-full of personality.
Layered Shoulder Cut
When in doubt, go for long layers. It's a surefire and low-maintenance way to freshen up any length.
Textured Shoulder Cut
If you think dry texturizing spray is life, this haircut is right there with you. Shorter in back and longer in front, with alluring side-swept bangs—this style says it all.
Shaggy Chin Bob
Blunt bobs have been all the rage, but we're also into a shaggier way of shearing this year. Add wispy bangs, and you're set with a statement-making cut.
Relaxed Shoulder Cut
All the low-maintenance ladies out there will appreciate this super easy shoulder cut with subtle balayage color for an extra pop. This style looks great at any length.
Sculpted Crop Cut
Play up your natural texture—whatever it may be—with a cropped pixie cut that styles itself. Keep it longer on top for major versatility.
Soft Curved Bob
We're taking this retro short style all the way to the salon. It curves into the jawline and collarbone in a most flattering way.
Midi with Front Framing
Framing is a great option for added dimension and length in a hairstyle. This cut by stylist Becky Miller plays the line of shorter hair with a whole lot of oompf.
Layered Curls
Just because you're going short doesn't mean you have to go small. Let those curls go big or go home with a shoulder-grazing cut with all the layers and volume.
Piecey Pixie
Make a bold statement by cutting your locks into a perfect ultra-short pixie. Throw some styling gel or pomade into the mix for an added edge.
Faux Bangs Lob
Create the illusion of bangs at your next appointment by asking your stylist to add just a little bit of shorter framing at the front of your face. Curling pieces away from your face at temple height will make it look like you have effortless curtain bangs without making the chop.
Subtle Straight Shag
We've all seen our share of curly shags and long textured shags in the past year or two. This take by stylist Sal Salcedo is perfect for straight-haired gals who want to give their mane a dose of cool.
Shoulder-Grazing Layered Cut
We'd give anything to have an ounce of that volume. Invest in a layered cut that makes the most out of every ringlet.
Mid-Cut with Concave Layers
Concave layers achieve a whole lot of movement in a cut. We love how this look by stylist Tim Duenas brings all the focus right to her face.
Razor Sharp Bob
Bring on the sharp-as-a-tack bob, please. A slight undercut gives blunt ends a less heavy appearance.
Pumped-Up Curly Pixie
Those spirals are made for a cropped cut, and that's that. Get gravity-defying height by shaping your curly mane longer on top.
Peter Pan Pixie
Something about this cut by stylist Rebecca Haehnle feels very Peter Pan—or circa-2010 boy band material. And we're here for it. It makes getting a pixie cut feel a little less daunting.
Short Hair Long Fringe
Move over cropped bangs, there's a new look in town, and she's coming in hot. Stacked layers in a bob cut with long framing in the front gives this look by stylist Julie Facer a whole lot of interest.
French Bob
This look is—*chef's kiss*—so good. Razor graduation in the back of the cut leads down to one length framing her face oh-so perfectly.
Textured Bob
Ask your stylist for an interior layer for additional movement in your short cut. Talk about short and sweet.
Textured Razor Bob
A little bit of texture does a whole lot more than you'd expect. Bring on the volume in your bob cut, we promise you won't regret it.