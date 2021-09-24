Timeless Short Hairstyles for Women Over 50
With the natural beauty of aging comes a change in hair texture and moisture control, but that doesn't mean that younger heads get to have all the fun. When it comes to short hair cuts for women over 50, we've consulted a slew of professionals from across the country to get their advice. There are several styling steps you can take, along with a fresh cut that will ensure your hair is looking and feeling its best. "Hair tends to get drier with age, so using a professional brand's leave-in conditioner after each wash will help to keep the hair from becoming brittle; and it will also allow for better styling results," Janna Wright, a hairstylist at Hair Perfection, with 13 years of experience, in Short Pump, Virginia, says.
Been thinking about taking the plunge with bangs? Curtain bangs are still all over internet style boards right now. "Adding soft, framing bangs are a great way to change up any look," Wright says. Click through this gallery to get your inspiration for the best hairstyles for short hair women over 50.
A Blunt Cut
If you're looking to make the switch from long to short hair, this is the style for you. A blunt cut with subtle face framing breaks up the linear look around the face, Chris Jones, a Texas-based hair stylist and owner of Salon Bugatti, says. Hidden texture in the cut also helps to give movement and body to this look.
Polished Pixie
"Adding texture to any short cut will allow for versatility when styling for any different occasion," Janna Wright, a stylist at Hair Perfect in Short Pump, Virginia, says. Plus, who doesn't love the fun nature of a pixie cut?
Asymmetrical Bob
A bob haircut will forever be a timeless look. Switch up a long bob for an asymmetrical bob to add interest and volume to your hair.
Voluminous Lob
You can have added interest in your hairstyle with movement and volume. This long bob with an undercut is stunning and dramatic enough to add new life to your hairstyle.
Classic Bob
Unlike the inverted bob, a classic bob is a great option for women with fine, thin hair, who want fullness but prefer their hair tapered away from their face, Amy Anderson, and owner of Amy Elizabeth Hair Design in Onalaska, Wisconsin, says. Her studio specializes in hair loss and healthy scalp treatments, along with being sustainable and organic.
Face Framing Lob
To avoid the long straight lines around your face that are often part of a bob cut, add face framing to break up the lines and create movement, Chris Jones says. This look creates a faux curtain bang effect and can look great styled straight or curly.
Pixie Power
Go bold with a tight pixie cut. You can achieve a short cut in the back with clippers, yet still have soft and feminine lines in the front of your face with a combination of shears, razor, and texture shears, Gabriela Mora, a stylist at HM Hair Bar in Chicago, Illinois, says.
Layered Lob
This look is all about volume. Ask your stylist for square layer cuts on dry hair with point cuts for added movement and softness, Chris Jones says. A volumizing mousse can also be used for added oompf.
Fuller Pixie
Achieve a flattering and feminine look in a pixie cut that shows off the shape of your head. This pixie cut is close at the nape of the neck and fuller in the crown with soft edges, Laurie Anderson Ashe, stylist and owner of Hair Colour Concepts in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, says.
Textured Bob
You can also accomplish a timeless look through the styling techniques you use. This bob cut has textured layers and is curled to accomplish an effortless "beach wave" look. When blow drying your hair, always remember that the flatter the brush, the flatter your hair will appear, Janna Wright says. "Using a round brush will give you more volume and height for your desired look."