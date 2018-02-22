These Short Haircuts for Older Women Flatter at Any Age

You really can't go wrong with a classic bob at any point in your life, with any face shape. The minimal, face-framing layers of this cut work great for straight and wavy hair. Curly hair ladies might find they need a bit more layering.

This side-by-side image is an example of how some short hairstyles don't work for everyone. This client at Salon dm3 in Athens, Georgia, typically rocked a classic bob but chose to switch to a shorter cut, Donna Means, owner of Salon dm3, says. Even though the cut was great, the client didn't enjoy styling it and eventually grew her hair out back to the classic bob, Means says.