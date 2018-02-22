These Short Haircuts for Older Women Flatter at Any Age
A Southern woman knows her way around the hair salon. She's well versed in which highlights, products, and tools are required to prep her strands for every occasion, from afternoon teas to holiday soirées—because hair is the ultimate accessory, after all. We know just the right time to swap our pearls for tasteful diamond studs and, similarly, determining the precise moment when it's time to shake up our signature hairstyle with a little refresh. From super pixies to shoulder lengths, these short haircuts for older women looking to revamp and revitalize their tresses. We focused on classic haircuts that not only work for different textures, but also maintain a timeless appeal. (Like all women, of course.) These short haircuts will change the game for women of any age, since we're all in this together. Get ready to find your new signature look.
Layered Lob
Lobs have been going strong over the past few years, and we can't complain. The effortlessly stylish cut lets you customize with layers and bangs in infinite ways. Adding layers can also compliment your hair's natural texture without forcing a cut that wouldn't suit your face shape. This shoulder-length version gets movement and personality from mid to long layering.
Soft Modern Shag
This soft approach to the modern shag features blended layers, but keeps the short, flippy ends and bangs of the original cut. Go for a side part, it complements more face shapes than one down the center.
Classic Bob
You really can't go wrong with a classic bob at any point in your life, with any face shape. The minimal, face-framing layers of this cut work great for straight and wavy hair. Curly hair ladies might find they need a bit more layering.
This side-by-side image is an example of how some short hairstyles don't work for everyone. This client at Salon dm3 in Athens, Georgia, typically rocked a classic bob but chose to switch to a shorter cut, Donna Means, owner of Salon dm3, says. Even though the cut was great, the client didn't enjoy styling it and eventually grew her hair out back to the classic bob, Means says.
Short Stacked Bob
This chin-grazing style uses side-swept bangs and stacked, short layers in the back to give major volume and body. We love the placement of caramel balayage highlights throughout the chestnut hair.
Layered Shoulder Length for Curly Hair
Layering is the key to making any medium-to-long length, curly hair work in your favor. It gives much needed shape and helps with curl definition.
Sculpted Crop
This sleek, sophisticated look is a classic choice and works well for straight hair. The heavy side sweep on the crown gives the cut personality and style.
Full Bangs
Full bangs are like a chameleon for your style. They can instantly update your bob, lob, or even medium to long hair.
Super Pixie
The pixie cut is perhaps our favorite classic cut for those who aren't afraid to go ultra-short! While we find this style to be universally flattering for all textures, it works great with this thick, straight hair. A little pomade lets you give some lift to the short bang area.
Side-Swept Medium Length
This elegant feminine look makes us swoon every time. It works well with medium to thick hair, and the soft face-framing compliments high cheekbones.
Choppy Pixie
An edgy pixie takes your classic style to the next level with choppy layers and, if desired, side-swept bangs like these. It gives some sassiness to the ultra-short look.
Curly Super Pixie
For ladies with tight curls, we love a super short pixie cut that lets your texture show in a totally different way. It requires only minimal diffusing, which—as all curly-haired ladies know—is the stuff of dreams.
Lots of Layers
These swept-back layers catch the light and show off the blonde tones.
Textured Bob
Let your texture loose in a lightly layered bob. A simple switch to a center part will channel curly haired Meg Ryan.
Wispy Bob
For fine-haired ladies, this wispy cut will give you breezy movement. Plenty of layers and delicate bangs offer an effortless touch that can go from day to night without additional styling.
Stacked Crop
A short, layered hairstyle is always best for fine hair. You ban briefly hold the end of your layers in a curling iron for a lifted effect that will add freshness to a mature hairstyle.