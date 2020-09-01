These Short Layered Haircuts Are Perfect for Starting Fresh This Fall

As far as we’re concerned, there is no wrong time to get a short haircut. However we can’t help but find it even more tempting at the change of the seasons, whether it is making the chop ahead of a steamy Southern summer or taking off the inches to celebrate the coming of fall, which is after all, when the trees shed their leaves in order to start anew. It seems only fitting to start fresh ourselves, but with a sassy new bob, textured shoulder cut, or ultra-cropped pixie. For all of those fall-ready hairstyles, you might want to get acquainted with layers upon layers, which not only make any haircut more personalized, but also take off extra weight that might be pulling down your cut—and mood. With autumn on the horizon, start with one of these trendy short layered haircuts for fall 2020 and make it your own.