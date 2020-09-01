These Short Layered Haircuts Are Perfect for Starting Fresh This Fall
As far as we’re concerned, there is no wrong time to get a short haircut. However we can’t help but find it even more tempting at the change of the seasons, whether it is making the chop ahead of a steamy Southern summer or taking off the inches to celebrate the coming of fall, which is after all, when the trees shed their leaves in order to start anew. It seems only fitting to start fresh ourselves, but with a sassy new bob, textured shoulder cut, or ultra-cropped pixie. For all of those fall-ready hairstyles, you might want to get acquainted with layers upon layers, which not only make any haircut more personalized, but also take off extra weight that might be pulling down your cut—and mood. With autumn on the horizon, start with one of these trendy short layered haircuts for fall 2020 and make it your own.
Stacked Chin Bob
Layers can go a long way when pairing with a short cut on naturally straight hair. Ask for face-framing side-swept layers that hit right at the chin, with shorter layers in the back.
Angled Lob
You can also use layers to add something special to any basic long bob, like this super angled cut by stylist Carolynn Judd. Request an A-line cut that hits the nape of the neck in the back and skims the collarbone in the front.
Face-Hugging Bob
Something as simple as sharp, tapered ends that hug the chin can transform your entire haircut in one trip to the salon. This is a great option for those who are already sporting a long bob cut, but desire an update.
Curly Pixie Cut
Curls can add amazing volume to short cuts, especially a top-heavy crop like seen here. Make sure to keep the sides and back extra cropped, while letting the top remain longer to style.
Breezy Shoulder Cut
This windswept lob-length style is packed full of layers that start halfway down the hair shaft for optimal airiness and movement. This is particularly perfect for those who like to let their hair air-dry and enhance their natural texture.
Relaxed Collarbone Shag
This isn't your typical super tousled and razored shag cut like Joan Jett once sported. Instead it softens up a mid-length cut with cohesive layers and slightly wispy fringe.
Face-Framing Lob Cut
You can also use layers to feign a shorter cut than you actually have, because they take off weight and build up the body. So if you're still moving towards making a chop, this cut by stylist Chrissy Rasmussen is a first stop that doesn't require taking off all the inches.
Frenchie Fringe Bob
For a more romantic take on a classic bob, try one with soft layers and full fringe. It keeps every ounce of charm with a little extra style.
Curly Shoulder Shag
For another more updated take on an old-school shag haircut, add lots of layers to curly hair with a set of wispy bangs. A shoulder cut just got way less basic.
Razored Crop Cut
You can ensure a short cropped cut doesn't lose any volume or styling potential by adding razor-sharp layers that sit more heavily up top and towards the front.
Soft Blunt Shoulder Cut
Sometimes you want a blunt cut without having all the extra weight pulling your hair down. That's where secret internal layers come in to give your hair volume despite the thicker look.
Springy Chin Bob
Curls really respond to layers, bouncing up and away to give any gal her most volumized short cut yet. Try a cropped bob with extra top layers and wispy bangs for a breezy new look.
Subtle Undercut Crop
You can give the most subtle point of interest to any cut with just a tinge of razored undercut detailing. This otherwise classic crop cut does just that.