25 Flattering Short Hairstyles for Fine Hair

When you have fine hair, the biggest enemy isn’t necessarily frizz or dullness. It’s more along the lines of a major lack of volume, with a proclivity for getting greasy faster than our coarser counterparts. The many, many small strands each have their own follicle that produces oil, making it that much harder for the volume-deficient hair type to stay lifted and hold styling. Now, bulk up your defenses with the perfect haircut? You’ll be headed in the right direction, which for fine-haired women, means up! A short haircut is always going to help you get rid of the weight that’s pulling those limp strands down—fast.

If you have thin hair, a blunt cut will feign thickness; and a pixie cut makes those strands feather-light and much more pliable for styling. For thick hair, well-placed long layers give dimension and volume to your bobs and lobs. (Fine hair doesn’t necessarily mean that you don’t have a lot of hair; it’s just referring to the diameter of the strand.) There are even some bangs that look the opposite of glued down to your forehead—we're talking the coolest wispy curtain bangs ever.

This hair type might be a fickle thing, but these flattering short hairstyles for fine hair will help you master it in a few snips.