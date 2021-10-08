25 Flattering Short Haircuts for Fine Hair
When you have fine hair, the biggest enemy isn't necessarily frizz or dullness. It's more about a lack of volume. Having fine hair doesn't necessarily mean you don't have a lot of hair; it refers to the diameter of the strand. The strands each have their own follicle that produces oil, making it harder for the hair to stay lifted and hold styles. Bulking up your defenses with the perfect trendy haircut is the right move. A shorter haircut will help get rid of the weight pulling those limp strands down.
If you have thin hair, a blunt cut will feign thickness, and a pixie cut makes those strands feather-light and much more pliable for styling. For thicker fine hair, well-placed long layers give dimension and volume to your bobs and lobs. These flattering short hairstyles will help you master your fine hair in a few snips.
Transition Shag
Not quite a shag, not quite a classic bob—this cut is easy, breezy, and everything a fine-haired gal needs to live her best life. Curtain bangs are the most low maintenance of fringe to enhance any short look.
Asymmetrical Short Pixie for Fine Hair
Play up texture and layers with an asymmetrical pixie, a short cut that usually features a deep part with long side-swept fringe and an ultra-short side or undercut near the temple. You'll be able to give plenty of lift and volume to the hairstyle without going completely simple and straight.
Curtained Shoulder Cut
We're convinced the answer to all of our problems is a trip to the salon and a new fiery set of bangs. For fine hair, wispy curtain bangs are easy and flattering.
Blunt Short Bob for Thin Hair
For fine hair that lacks body, a bob is a versatile style to choose for its classic and flattering finish. A blunt bob will make ends look thick and full, while the short length will make sure the hair isn't too weighed down or flat.
Curly Pixie Hairstyle for Fine Hair
When in doubt, combat flat roots with a modern cropped haircut that you can style up and away from the face. Presto—instant body.
Textured Chin Bob
Texture is a fine-haired girl's best friend. The key to mastering the look lies in minimal layers that lend lots of styling potential and subtle volume that won't fall flat.
Angled Long Bob for Fine Hair
Feign extra body and enhance your natural texture with an angled lob that seriously pumps up the volume in the back.
Short Pixie with Side-Swept Bangs
A super short pixie looks great on fine hair, and you can play with your texture to get some volume out of it. This style works if the hair up top is a little longer than the sides, and you'll benefit from using some pomade or texture spray to help with hold.
Razor-Sharp Shoulder Cut
Fake it until you make it with a blunt cut that instantly makes fine hair look much thicker—and rakes in serious compliments.
A-Line or Graduated Bob
An A-line bob looks slightly angled and is shorter in the back, but doesn't have stacked layers; while a graduated bob features some stacked layers towards the back. Either style will look great with fine hair because they both let you amp up the volume in the back.
Wispy Bangs
Embrace your fine texture with wispy bangs that'll add a light and airy finishing touch to your blunt bob. The sparse style won't have the flimsy, flat look that full bangs on fine hair sometimes give.
Choppy Pixie Hairstyle for Thin Hair
We'll take this sassy crop cut and then some. Leaving it longer on top lends itself to so much more styling opportunity to make your pixie feel anything but boring.
Chin-Hugging Sharp Bob
Luckily when you have thinner fine hair, you can totally rock a sharp-as-glass cut—and we're banking on this cropped bob that cups the face in the most flattering way.
Blunt Lob-Length Hairstyle
Blunt ends will make fine hair—whether your head of hair is thinner or thicker overall—look super lush. The blunt lob is as close as any haircut gets to universally flattering or one-size-fits-all.
Straight Pixie
We're talking Mia Farrow-esque pixies that crop it extra short. With super short sides and ever-so-slightly longer top and fringe, it's feminine and classy. Not to mention, it shows off that bone structure! You'll love the low maintenance styling of this elegant 'do.
Sleek Mid-Length Cut
Start inching your way up to your short cut dreams with a style that skims just below your collarbone with a few key layers around the face.
Collarbone Cut
You don't have to go super short to turn your fine strands into their most-lifted potential. This cut says it all with layers, texture, and angles that we're taking straight to a trusted stylist as inspo.
Tendril Bangs
You can have bangs without really having to have bangs, you know? These loose and long tendrils are basically like shortened-up layers around the face that are oh-so flattering.
Layerless Long Bob
Keep layers minimal if your main goal is to enhance the look of thickness. With a straightening iron, add flips and texture to the ends to make the most of this subtle style.
Long Layers for Fine Hair
If you're going with a lob-length or medium-length hairstyle, long layers will help give movement and fullness to fine hair. Too many layers, or super short layers, can actually make the hair look thinner, which typically is not the goal for those with fine hair.
Cropped Cut with Side Part
Deep side parts are seriously trending, and this look angles the side part more towards the front for a subtle asymmetrical feel. It works great for sleek and smooth looks like this, but can work just as well for a wavy bob or straight lob.
Curly Shag Shoulder Hairstyle for Thin Hair
When snipped without overdoing the layers, a shaggy short style can really give new life to fine or thin hair. Bonus points if you add a set of fun fringe.
Chin-Grazing Bob
If you're interested in keeping things sleek and stylish, a short chin-grazing bob might be your best look yet. The fashion-forward length lets you accentuate your bone structure, while keeping styling to a minimum. This trendy cut also looks great with a deep side part.
Relaxed Shoulder Cut
Sometimes, simple is better. Thin or fine hair can be easily pumped up by styling, so don't be afraid to go with a low-maintenance collarbone cut with minimal layering.
Face-Framing Fringe
These curtain bangs let you avoid major flatness (that often comes with straight-across bangs) by layering each side for dimension and volume. Especially with a good blow-dry and some volumizing product, these fringe bangs will make a less-than-flat statement on fine hair.