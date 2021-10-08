25 Flattering Short Haircuts for Fine Hair

When you have fine hair, the biggest enemy isn't necessarily frizz or dullness. It's more about a lack of volume. Having fine hair doesn't necessarily mean you don't have a lot of hair; it refers to the diameter of the strand. The strands each have their own follicle that produces oil, making it harder for the hair to stay lifted and hold styles. Bulking up your defenses with the perfect trendy haircut is the right move. A shorter haircut will help get rid of the weight pulling those limp strands down.

If you have thin hair, a blunt cut will feign thickness, and a pixie cut makes those strands feather-light and much more pliable for styling. For thicker fine hair, well-placed long layers give dimension and volume to your bobs and lobs. These flattering short hairstyles will help you master your fine hair in a few snips.