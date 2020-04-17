These Short Hairstyles Make Going Gray Look So Easy and Ageless

By Kaitlyn Yarborough Updated April 22, 2022
Credit: Getty Images/Flashpop

Any woman who decides to let her gray roots take over usually doesn't ever go back—because those frequent color appointments sure take up a lot of time that could be spent doing more enjoyable activities like spending time with loved ones, watching Hallmark movies, or baking chocolate chip cookies. We'll always advocate doing whatever feels comfortable in or out of the salon, especially when it concerns letting hair go au naturale. Whether you're tired of coloring your hair, ready for a change, or just excited for the next stage in life, it's never a bad time to embrace those grays.

While it might seem a daunting transition, there are ways to make it easy and breezy. Start by blending your natural gray into your salon color with strategic highlights, before moving onto a trendy new short haircut that'll help make up the difference. The result? A silver beauty with wisdom to spare—and cash, you know, from all those now-cancelled color appointments. 

Find all the inspiration you need with these gorgeous short gray hairstyles to show to your stylist. 

Ultra-Stacked Bob

Credit: @colorampsalon

Add instant volume with a stacked bob that features shorter length in the back and longer, angled length in the front.

Straight Lob

Credit: @malika__artist

You can't beat a largely layer-free lob cut. It's easy to style and low maintenance all around. 

Side-Fringed Crop

Take your signature bob up a few inches to a crop cut, but don't forget to accent with fun side fringe.

Wavy Crop Cut

Credit: Getty Images/Jupiterimages

Invest in the health of your hair by snipping off split ends and saying hello to full gray in one fell swoop. (Get a head-start by letting those roots grow out first.)

Blunt Collarbone Cut

Credit: @tiffany_roberto

We can't help but swoon over a hairstyle that sweeps just so over the collarbones. Ultra-flattering, always. 

Blush Fauxhawk

Credit: @hair_by_marlo

A little undercut never hurt anybody. Pair with a blushed-over gray, and you're set with a hairstyle that feels anything but old. 

Layered Shoulder Cut

Credit: @beautybymeghan_burt

Sometimes the answer lies in the details, especially for those who don't want to go crazy at the salon. Simple layers will do the trick. 

Classic Mid-Length Curls

Credit: @beautybymeghan_burt

Gradually go from blonde to naturally gray with a multi-dimensional blend. 

Relaxed Lob Cut

A collarbone-skimming cut will always be in style, and you're easily able to slowly add lowlights in to transition to gray.

Layered Wavy Lob

Credit: @jacobsdesign1

Shine is the name of the game with this classic cut. Make sure to invest in a hydrating hair mask and nourishing oil. 

Subtle A-Line Lob

Credit: @curlupanddye43081

Transform a basic silver bob into something way more interesting with an oh-so subtle angle, thanks to having a shorter overall length in the back. 

Curly Side Fringe

Credit: Getty Images/Flashpop

For those wanting to change up their already-shorn strands, wispy bangs—especially springy, curly wispy bangs—have got major charm. 

Single-Length Chin Bob

Credit: @godalspencerbeauty

Start by blending incoming gray with your brunette base for a seamless entry into the world of all things au naturale. Add a bob, and you're ready for anything. 

Silver Babylights

Credit: @mizzchoi

If you just have whispers of gray, ask to accentuate them with babylights.

Layered Mid-Length Cut

Credit: @_sarahritter

Keep things easy on the eyes (and styling time) with a layered shoulder blade-skimming style. 

Side-Parted Curls

Credit: Getty Images/Tim Robberts

Curly hair has the benefit of blending gray into your base color seamlessly with all of its twists and turns. Ask for a layered cut that pumps up natural texture and volume.

Undercut Crop Cut

Credit: @natalieannehair

This crop cut has more 'tude than everyone's little sister in the middle of her "difficult" phase. An undercut accent draws the eye every time. 

Face-Framing Shoulder Cut

Credit: @creativehairbycatie

Let your natural beauty shine through with a snowy gray lob with layers that frame your high points. 

Angled Blunt Cut

Credit: @hairbylindal

Blunt hairstyles are already high on our list of hairspiration, but this looker by stylist Linda Lehto adds an extra angled touch that has us screenshotting for later. 

Cropped Pixie

Credit: Image Source/Getty Images

All the classicists with no extra time on their hands can sit pretty with an ultra-short pixie cut. Consider your styling time cut down to zero. 

A-Line Shoulder Cut

Credit: @danielmasonjones

We're here for this gradient hair color, and it's only fitting to be paired with a razor-sharp shoulder cut. 

Cheekbone Bob

Credit: alvarez/Getty Images

Make that bone structure really sing with a micro-bob that hits right at your cheekbones. 

Shaggy Shoulder-Length Cut

Credit: @curlpop

Curls already know how to command a room, but silver curls? These are the real head-turners. Ask for shaggy layers and bangs to complete the look, seen here by stylist Dilenia Perez.

Razor-Sharp Long Bob

Credit: @araako

Letting your gray take over is an ageless matter, whether you're an early snow bird or simply want faux silver strands. Either way, this sleek long bob is a show-stopper. 

Classic Shoulder Cut

Don't overthink things. Embracing your gray doesn't have to be a huge affair. Keep your classic medium-length cut on deck. 

Big Southern Curls

Credit: @rossmichaelssalon

Because these transcend both time and age bracket. Nothing makes gray hair pop like sitting a spell in the hot rollers. 

By Kaitlyn Yarborough