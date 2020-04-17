These Short Hairstyles Make Going Gray Look So Easy and Ageless

Any woman who decides to let her gray roots take over usually doesn't ever go back—because those frequent color appointments sure take up a lot of time that could be spent doing more enjoyable activities like spending time with loved ones, watching Hallmark movies, or baking chocolate chip cookies. We'll always advocate doing whatever feels comfortable in or out of the salon, especially when it concerns letting hair go au naturale. Whether you're tired of coloring your hair, ready for a change, or just excited for the next stage in life, it's never a bad time to embrace those grays.

While it might seem a daunting transition, there are ways to make it easy and breezy. Start by blending your natural gray into your salon color with strategic highlights, before moving onto a trendy new short haircut that'll help make up the difference. The result? A silver beauty with wisdom to spare—and cash, you know, from all those now-cancelled color appointments.

Find all the inspiration you need with these gorgeous short gray hairstyles to show to your stylist.