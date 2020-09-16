These Trendy Short Hairstyles Are Ready To Take on Fall 2020

If we had to choose one hairstyle that will always deliver, it has to be the bob. No matter your face shape, hair texture, or personal style, there is a bob out there to fit the bill—be it super cropped to the chin and cheekbones, long enough to skim the shoulders, or somewhere in between. Short hair is something that makes life just a little bit easier and more flattering as we mature from the long cuts of our college days—and there is no better time to take off a few inches than when heading into the season of apple picking, pie baking, and football watching. Fall is a reason enough to get a fabulous short hairstyle, because why not? From collarbone lobs to short bobs to pixie cuts, these are the best short haircuts to try this fall.