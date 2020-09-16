These Trendy Short Hairstyles Are Ready To Take on Fall 2020

By Kaitlyn Yarborough
September 16, 2020
@styledby_carolynn

If we had to choose one hairstyle that will always deliver, it has to be the bob. No matter your face shape, hair texture, or personal style, there is a bob out there to fit the bill—be it super cropped to the chin and cheekbones, long enough to skim the shoulders, or somewhere in between. Short hair is something that makes life just a little bit easier and more flattering as we mature from the long cuts of our college days—and there is no better time to take off a few inches than when heading into the season of apple picking, pie baking, and football watching. Fall is a reason enough to get a fabulous short hairstyle, because why not? From collarbone lobs to short bobs to pixie cuts, these are the best short haircuts to try this fall. 

Sharp Short Bob

@styledby_carolynn

This chin-hugging cut doesn't take any sass, which just so happens to be the vibe we're trying to muster for the whole autumn season. 

Waved Chin Bob

@kaansayar1

Bring on the vintage feels with this textured bob that frames the face with minimal layering and a soft bend around the temples. 

Relaxed Shoulder Cut

@hairby_chrissy

You really can't go wrong with an in-between length and easy layering that gives volume and movement without requiring too much styling, seen here by stylist Chrissy Rasmussen.

Choppy Pixie

@zinoveva_elena

Make a cropped cut even more on trend for fall by asking for choppy layers on top that will make sure you have plenty of styling potential. 

Blunt A-Line Bob

@clevelandhairboss

Short hair doesn't have to be boring, and this bob will back us up on that. Long, side-swept bangs are a great option for anyone trying to update their short bob ahead of the season. 

Sharp Shoulder Cut

@natalieannehair

If ends could cut glass, we'd bet on this sharp lob-length style any day. For those with naturally straight, fine, or thin hair, this can turn up the style with little-to-no hassle. 

Curly Layered Bob

@natalieannehair

Curls really sing when paired with tons of layers that enhance your curl pattern and natural volume. Case in point: this layered bob that brings new life into any curly mane. Wispy bangs top it off perfectly. 

Sculpted Crop Cut

@gustavoblesa

Keep things simple and clean with a boyish crop cut with side-swept bangs that flatter most face shapes. Why shouldn't autumn be the perfect time to start showing off those cheekbones? Exactly.

Stacked Chin Bob

@styledby_carolynn

If you're looking to pump up the volume, a stacked bob will do the trick. Layering the backside shorter than the front ensures that you've got extra height and body. 

Shoulder Shag Cut

@michellethompsonhair

A shag cut has style for days, and we're loving it for all hair textures this fall season—especially those with springy spirals. Fringe (like this set by stylist Michelle Thompson) can revamp any look. 

Asymmetrical Collarbone Cut

@danielmbeauty

One of the longer cuts in the bunch, this asymmetrical cut is perfect for those looking to inch their way up to a bob. A deep side part complements it perfectly.

Face-Framing Lob

@hairby_chrissy

Nothing frames the face like a collarbone-skimming haircut with internal layering to feign extra volume and take off weight without looking too choppy. 

Face-Framing Fringe

@mizzchoi

As far as we're concerned, curtain bangs will never go out of style—and we can't help but recommend it for any hair update. It's just the move to make when craving something to jazz up any existing cut. 

Curly Shoulder Shag

@natalieannehair

A saucy shoulder length, tons of layers, and wispy bangs make up this ultimate curly girl cut that we're hoping to see all over salons this season. 

Soft Shag

@salsalhair

The key to nailing this look is framing the jawline with extra short layers to capture that Joan Jett-inspired shag style. The length skims the collarbones just so. 

Angled Collarbone Cut

@styledby_carolynn

This one by stylist Carolynn Judd is all about the drama, hitting the nape of the neck in the back and skimming the collarbones in the front. Ask for A-line, instead of stacked. 

Textured Chin Bob

@styledby_carolynn

We're aiming for all the texture when it comes to this mini bob. Internal layers are the way to go when getting extra volume out of short hair.

Fringed Shaggy Bob

@salsalhair

This is a modern-day version of the helmet shag, and we're loving every single inch of it. Cropped bangs and mega layers are the ticket to snagging the retro look. 

By Kaitlyn Yarborough