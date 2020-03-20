The Best Short Brown Hairstyles To Try in 2021

When we make the decision to cut off length from our classic brown hair, it isn’t done lightly. We’ve most likely been pinning inspiration ‘dos for months, teetering on the edge of the abyss. To cut or not to cut? That is the question that wakes us up in the middle of the night in a cold sweat. One set of bad baby bangs in the fourth grade will do that to a girl.

We’ve also been running simulations in the mirror, imagining just how flattering that brunette chin bob is going to be. Newsflash: It’s going to be awesome. So it’s not done lightly. From committing to that fierce collarbone-grazing cut you’ve been dreaming of to finally getting those perfectly wispy bangs on your signature bob, a short brunette haircut might need to be in your future.

Here is all of the short brown hair inspo to bring to the salon in 2021.