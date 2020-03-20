The Best Short Brown Hairstyles To Try in 2021

By Kaitlyn Yarborough
Updated October 07, 2020
@salsalhair

When we make the decision to cut off length from our classic brown hair, it isn’t done lightly. We’ve most likely been pinning inspiration ‘dos for months, teetering on the edge of the abyss. To cut or not to cut? That is the question that wakes us up in the middle of the night in a cold sweat. One set of bad baby bangs in the fourth grade will do that to a girl. 

We’ve also been running simulations in the mirror, imagining just how flattering that brunette chin bob is going to be. Newsflash: It’s going to be awesome. So it’s not done lightly. From committing to that fierce collarbone-grazing cut you’ve been dreaming of to finally getting those perfectly wispy bangs on your signature bob, a short brunette haircut might need to be in your future. 

Here is all of the short brown hair inspo to bring to the salon in 2021.

Rounded Chin Bob

@natalieannehair

The trendiest take on a bob we've seen all year, this chin-hugging cut is all the inspiration we need. 

Wispy Curtain Bangs

@riawna

Can we have a moment of silence for these perfectly wispy, effortless bangs that would make Brigitte Bardot proud? Add to any lob or bob. 

Face-Framing Waves

@hairby_chrissy

People underestimate the power of a simple collarbone-grazing cut with serious sass. Consider it noted, per this look by stylist Chrissy Rasmussen

Retro Curly Bangs

@salsalhair

Be prepared to have the spiciest shag-inspired short cut this side of the Mississippi River. 

Tousled Crop

@mila_kryshchykhina

For anyone who thinks a crop cut can't be ultra-feminine, this textured crop should do you a solid. 

Sleek Shoulder Cut

@chrisjones_hair

We haven't seen something this sharp since Nana's tongue after someone told her she needed to "take it easy." Ask for a shoulder-grazing length with minimal layers, seen here by stylist Chris Jones

Curly Shoulder Shag

@natalieannehair

Curls call for all the layers, and this cut doesn't disappoint. A neck-grazing length with wispy bangs is practically made for a curly girl. 

Angled Shoulder Cut

@natalieannehair

Add instant volume and a touch of intrigue to a basic lob-length cut by angling it towards the front, A-line style. Just ask for the back to be shorter, but not stacked. 

Textured Chin Bob

@salsalhair

Play up your bob by adding layers and long curtain bangs to create easy texture and a ton of style. 

Blunt Chin Bob

@lucyhale

It's hard to beat this classic bob style, and we're loving the slight bend wave added to an otherwise styling-light look. 

Angled Balayage Bob

@summerevansstudio

You don't have to totally stick with your roots—try a color melt of blonde balayage hair color on top of a flattering angled bob like this look by stylist Summer Evans

70s Curly Shag

@veronica_nunez

You can never go wrong with a shag cut, especially if you're donning natural curls. It's the coolest way to enhance your texture. 

Side-Swept Short Bob

@styled_by_carolynn

Nothing freshens up a cute short bob like a dose of fringe, by way of side-swept bangs that make a statement. 

Grown-Out Crop

Or as we like to call it, a transitional crop. It's like a super grown-out pixie that could become a bob in no time, should you decide to switch things up.

Wavy Baby Bob

@salsalhair

Look too cool for school with a fringed bob that plays up any and all natural texture you're already working with.

Low-Maintenance Collarbone Cut

@chrisgreenehair

Talk about keeping things wonderfully low-upkeep. Long layers add just enough happy movement to a relaxed lob cut. 

Sunlit Textured Lob

@nikkilee901

If air-drying is your thing, a relaxed layerless lob is the no-fuss cut to bring home from the salon.

Thick Side Lob

@chrisjones_hair

Nothing takes advantage of naturally thick hair like a deep side part. Any cut goes from blah to va-va-voom, if you know what we're saying. 

Sideswept Crop

@anhcotran

Keep things short and sassy with a layered crop cut. Accentuate with bursts of balayage caramel hair color.

Balayaged Shoulder Cut

@chrisjones_hair

Add a little spring in your short cut's step with some well-placed strokes of caramel and golden blonde hair color. 

Curly Crop

@ashleyantoinebeauty

Let those curls run free this year with a layered ultra-short cut. 

French Girl Bob

@anhcotran

We're not saying this is the prettiest bob we've seen all year. But we're not not saying it. 

Layered Lob

@riawna

If you're scared to totally make the chop, invest in shortening your long cut into a tousled collarbone-grazing cut. 

Angled Lob

@nicoleoharehair

Let's give it up for the A-line cut in the back, people. Underrated, but oh-so stylish. 

Collarbone Lob

@salsalhair

Frame that face and you're pretty much always set. This effortless long bob by stylist Sal Salcedo is on our list for 2021. 

Volume-Packed Curly Crop

@salsalhair

Because whoever tries to tame curls needs to think again. Insert all the curly volume, please. 

Thick Blunt Lob

@chrisjones_hair

Listen up: Almost no one can pull off a blunt bob or lob like a thick-haired chick. That's just the truth. 

Relaxed Lob

@ashley901_

All the low-maintenance gals out there can sit pretty with a low-key lob like this one by stylist Ashley Ruiz.

By Kaitlyn Yarborough