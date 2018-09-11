The Best Short Bob Hairstyles To Try in 2020, Because It's Just Time For a Chop

Trends come and go, but there’s always something to be said for the short bob. Dress it up with fringe, texturize it with layers, or streamline it with blunt ends. It’s a classic hairstyle with a lot of wiggle room. Whether you’re currently rocking a long bob or waist-long locks, these short bob haircuts will freshen your look by taking it up a few (or more) inches.

Read on for the best short bob hairstyles that cover every hair whim, from angled to shaggy, and have us fully ready to make the big chop. Bring in these inspiration shots and your stylist won't think you're crazy for asking. Bobs for all!