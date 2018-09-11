The Best Short Bob Hairstyles To Try in 2020, Because It's Just Time For a Chop
Trends come and go, but there’s always something to be said for the short bob. Dress it up with fringe, texturize it with layers, or streamline it with blunt ends. It’s a classic hairstyle with a lot of wiggle room. Whether you’re currently rocking a long bob or waist-long locks, these short bob haircuts will freshen your look by taking it up a few (or more) inches.
Read on for the best short bob hairstyles that cover every hair whim, from angled to shaggy, and have us fully ready to make the big chop. Bring in these inspiration shots and your stylist won't think you're crazy for asking. Bobs for all!
Soft Shag
Bored? That’s nothing a little fringe can’t fix. This shaggy bob by Nova Arts Salon owner, Sal Salcedo, is a softer, modern rendition of a classic cool-girl cut.
Vintage Wave Bob
You won't find a more classy dip into the bob pool than this retro-inspired chin bob by stylist Natalie Anne.
Big Southern Bob
We like our hair pumped up to the sky—and a short-length haircut that's packed with layers will definitely do the trick.
Glass Hair
Glass hair, the trend that never goes out of style, is all about razor-sharp edges and insane shine. It skims those cheekbones like nobody’s business.
Face-Framing Flip
There’s nothing boring about this bob. The cut, courtesy Texas-based stylist Chris Jones, is all about texture and letting those flippy ends run wild.
Rounded Bob
Frame the face in the most flattering way with a chin-length bob that curves ever so slightly under.
Angled Bob
Why go all one length when you can make it even more exciting with an angled cut? Ask for shorter length in the back and longer in the front—without stacking the back layers too much.
Blunt Collarbone Bob
If you're scared to go all the way up to the chin, ask for a flattering cut that lands just above the collarbone. Blunt ends make it ultra-chic.
Razor Sharp Bob
We can't get enough of this super sleek, glassy bob that hits just below the chin.
Curly Bob
Let the curls do the talking. This side-swept layered bob is perfect for tossing those ringlets to and fro.
Fringed Chin Bob
Even if you're already rocking a bob haircut, you can make it feel brand-new with a cool pair of wispy bangs. Restlessness cured!
Curtain Fringed Bob
Fringe is forever. These cheekbone-grazing bangs wane in and out of fashion, but never fail to give a stylish twist to any cut.
Soft Retro Bob
Go back a few decades (or more than a few) with this 1920s-inspired bob that has us ready to go to the speakeasy.
Layered Curly Bob
A short length really lets curls live their best life, hm? Ask for all the layers.
Subtle A-Line
If this cut could talk, it’d say something short and sassy. The layered bob is slightly shorter in the back, giving it the perfect subtle twist on a classic bob length.
Textured Bob
Maybe it’s the cool platinum color, maybe it’s those trendy bangs. This texture-packed bob by stylist Buddy Porter is definitely speaking to us.
Slightly Stacked Bob
To get extra volume on the backside of your hair, ask for slightly stacked layers. It transforms any super flat bob instantly.
Deep Side Chin Bob
This might be the sassiest bob of the year. Get all the texture and volume with a super deep side part and beach waves.
Graduated Curly Bob
This bob feels like a subtle walk on the wild side. The graduated layers really amp up the volume and movement, giving wavy locks room to shine, courtesy stylist Anh Co Tran.
No-Fuss Bob
Sometimes it's best to just keep things simple with a classic above-shoulder bob you can wash and wear without any hassle.
Chin-Grazing Bob
It’s slightly graduated in the back, fully flattering around the face. This chin-length bob is anything but blunt, going with some layered face-framing instead.
Ultra-Curly Bob
Layers on layers is the name of the game when it comes to cutting a short curly haircut. Add some wispy bangs for added oomph.
Modern Bob
This bob looks like it has Miranda Priestley on speed dial. Stylist Sal Salcedo dubbed it his “Sci-Fi” bob, but to us that easily translates to “urban-chic.”
Blunt Below-Chin Bob
Blunt is the new black. This short bob hits all the right notes: thick blunt ends, flippy texture, and a flattering below-chin length.
Angled Transition
If you’re on the fence about making the big chop, this angled approach gives you the best of both worlds with its short, stacked backside and longer face-framing front.