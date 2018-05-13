Shaggy Pixie Cuts To Keep You Cool This Summer
Current hair trends are leaning in a laidback direction, and we couldn't be more excited about it. Instead of complicated cuts that require time and money spent on styling, modern hairstyles are all about natural ease. With fringy long bangs that don't require work and natural textures in the forefront, shaggy cuts are having a moment. We're also seeing a resurgence in pixie cuts, with ultra-short hair cropped close to the back and sides of the head. Put them together and these styles are tousled to perfection. With low-maintenance bangs and short layers, the shaggy pixie is as no-fuss as it gets. Whether you're going for a long or short curly pixie, for a look that's a little bit rock and roll or something sweet and simple, these looks can work with any hair texture. And with minimal to no styling required, you won't waste a second of summer fussing over hot tools. Try out one of these super-short styles and embrace a very cool summer.
Baby Bangs
This layered look has wispy baby bangs for just a touch of fringe. The longer layers add a bit of volume to the cut.
Curly Cut With Piecy Fringe
A pixie cut is so low-maintenance for curly hair, and a few fringy strands add a little fun. A more tapered cut requires minimal styling.
Boyish Crop
This cut is the ultimate no-fuss look for summer. With natural texture and a couple of short layers throughout for depth, it will never fall flat.
Modern Shag Pixie
The shape of this fringe mimics shags of the past, but a blunt pixie brings it into modern territory.
Side-Swept Fringe
Side-swept bangs are an easy update to a classic pixie. Film icon Audrey Hepburn was known for parting her pixie on the side, too.
Asymmetrical Curls
This curly look has major face-framing drama with an asymmetric cut that's longer on the parted side. Bright highlights make this look even more show-stopping.
Stacked Pixie
This rosy-hued pixie starts with the shortest layer, a shaved portion, and builds to long, fringy layers on top. The nape undercut keeps this pixie cut nice and neat.
Long Pixie with Headscarf
A colorful scarf is such a fun way to style a pixie, especially with long layers that can be pulled back. Leave longer strands down to caress the cheekbones and neck.
Straight Across Baby Bangs
Although these baby bangs are straight and smooth, layers and volumizing mousse or pomade add texture to the rest of the head.
Platinum Crop
This edgy style, with straight-across bangs and blunt face-framing layers, is modern and bold. An edgy cut will also add volume to thinner hair.
Wavy Volume
This cut is all about what's going on up front. Although it's short in the back, there's plenty of length up top with a major side part and wavy texture.
Tousled Layers
Short cuts don't have to lack complexity. With layers and texturizing mousse, a pixie takes on an edgy vibe.
Naturally Curly Pixie
With amazing naturally curly texture and a short pixie, you can air dry and go without styling. This pixie cut is just wash and wear.