Shaggy Pixie Cuts To Keep You Cool This Summer

Current hair trends are leaning in a laidback direction, and we couldn't be more excited about it. Instead of complicated cuts that require time and money spent on styling, modern hairstyles are all about natural ease. With fringy long bangs that don't require work and natural textures in the forefront, shaggy cuts are having a moment. We're also seeing a resurgence in pixie cuts, with ultra-short hair cropped close to the back and sides of the head. Put them together and these styles are tousled to perfection. With low-maintenance bangs and short layers, the shaggy pixie is as no-fuss as it gets. Whether you're going for a long or short curly pixie, for a look that's a little bit rock and roll or something sweet and simple, these looks can work with any hair texture. And with minimal to no styling required, you won't waste a second of summer fussing over hot tools. Try out one of these super-short styles and embrace a very cool summer.