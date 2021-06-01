10 Hairstyles To Convince You That Scrunchies Have Officially Made a Comeback

Scrunchies are back! We've seen them everywhere, on social media, celebrities, and the front covers of our favorite fashion magazines. While Gen Z and TikTok might try to claim these as their own, we know the ponytail and scrunchie never really went out of style. Timeless, chic, and classic. The best of past decades always manage to make a comeback in today's fashion trends, and are we ever glad the scrunchie is among them.

Scrunchie hairstyles are relatively casual and easy to style. Rock these hairstyles in the office or while working from home on your next Zoom call. They're versatile, chic, quick, and suitable for any occasion depending on how you style them.

Scrunchies are available in a diverse array of colors, sizes, and fabrics, including velvet, leather, satin, silk, and organza. If you're feeling crafty, you can make your own scrunchie. From the party pony to effortless messy buns, there are cute scrunchie hairstyles for every gal on this list.

1. The Scrunch Ponytail

You've seen this first scrunchie hairstyle time and time again, it's an American classic. The iconic high pony is retro and modern, reminiscent of the '90s. This hairdo can easily be created with a messy ponytail for casual outfits or dressed up for a night out. If you're opting for the scrunchie ponytail at your 9 to 5, brush your hair into a smooth ponytail for a clean, put-together look.

2. The Half Pony

Ponytails and scrunchies offer a world of versatility for changing up your hairstyles. The half pony is another retro chic look, evocative of 90s scrunchies hairstyles. It can be worn messy, sleek, high, or low. A half pony frames your face while flaunting your gorgeous locks. This scrunchie hairstyle works with any hair length, long or short, and any hair texture, straight, curly, or wavy. You can sport this look for a variety of occasions, depending on how you style it.

3. The Top Knot

We all know a busy gal who can always be found sporting a messy bun. It's her signature look. You can wear the scrunchie top knot anywhere. Ideal for the gal on the go, whether she's heading to business meetings, running errands, or squeezing in some cardio at the gym. Secure a bun, messy or tight, on the top of your head. If you'd like, you can leave a few pieces of hair loose in the front for an effortless look.



4. The Braided Ponytail

Braided ponytails are the answer when you're tired of simple ponytails. They elevate this fundamental hairstyle and make it unique. Braid the base of your hair into a loose ponytail for a unique, put-together scrunchie hairstyle. The versatility of braided hairstyles means they'll always be in style. The same goes for scrunchies. Try different combinations of braided scrunchie hairstyles, a French braid, Dutch braid, fishtail, or four-strand braid, for fancy or casual occasions.

5. The Low Braided Bun

Two hair trends are better than one, right? Opt for braids and buns in this simple scrunchie hairstyle. It's easy to do while flaunting an elegant look. Divide your hair into three equal sections and start with a simple braid. Once the braid is complete, secure the end with a clear, elastic hair tie. Wrap the length of the braid around its base to form a bun. Then, secure with a scrunchie.

6. Mix and Match Scrunchies and Hats

Mix and match your hair accessories to switch it up. Style a cute hat with a low scrunchie ponytail. Incorporate your scrunchie style with a wide brim hat in the fall or floppy straw hat in the summer at the beach. For contrast, select a scrunchie in a bright hue for a pop of color. With scrunchies, the options are truly endless. And, you can always try new cute hairstyles with scrunchies.

7. The Pigtails

You got it, dude! Michelle Tanner from the infamous '90s TV show, Full House, wore it best. Get two identical scrunchies and style your hair in high or low pigtails for a youthful look. If you're feeling fancy, put your hair in two intricate braids, complete with scrunchies. Modifying your favorite childhood hairstyle into a chic, adult trend is as simple as that.

8. Large and In Charge

Scrunchies are back and bigger than ever, and chances are, you've already hopped on the bandwagon. Make a statement with an oversized scrunchie, which has likely graced your Instagram feed this summer, thanks to your favorite on-trend influencer. Folks are adorning their wrists and hair with giant scrunchies made from fun materials like organza and silk and in every color of the rainbow.

9. The Bubble Ponytail

Four scrunchies are better than one! Another hairstyle featuring multiple scrunchies, the bubble ponytail. First, add a small amount of hair gel to your roots and brush your hair towards the center of your head. Place scrunchies evenly across the length of your ponytail. To achieve a "bubble" ponytail look, gently pull each section of your ponytail at the sides to spread the hair between the scrunchies, resulting in a fuller look.

10. The Low Messy Bun