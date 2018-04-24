Rose Brown Might Be the Brilliant Brunette-Friendly Shade You've Been Waiting For
Rose gold has been getting a lot of love, from sparkling engagement rings to shimmery eye shadow palettes to even kitchen gadgets, home decor, and electronics. This metallic hue seems to show up everywhere we turn. Plenty of blondes are diving into the rose gold hair color trend as well, but don't think brunettes can't also take part. There's also a brilliant rose-hued option for brunettes that shines whether you're starting with caramel brown or deep mocha. Dubbed 'rose brown,' this hair color trend is giving brunettes a chance to drench their tresses with rosé-inspired color. From metallic copper-rose to soft blush-rose, these rose brown shades look fresh, stylish, and downright luminescent. Natural brunettes everywhere are giving new life to their locks with this blooming trend, so jump on board before your blonde friends think they get to have all the fun.
Rose Brown Balayage
This cascading mane of rose brown is the look that launched a thousand gasps. You are sure to turn heads walking into a room with this shimmery, rosy balayage. The mastermind behind this color, Australia-based hairstylist Thi Thao Tu, gave the world its first trending glimpse of hair dubbed 'rose brown.'
Copper-Rose Balayage
These dark brown locks get brilliant sheen from strokes of copper-rose color. Any dark brunette can transition to summer seamlessly with this rich hue. But, of course, this gorgeous color will look amazing on you during any season.
Ashy Rose
Cool tones help create this rose-hued look with flecks of violet and mauve. If you're partial to ashy hair colors, then this rose brown is the perfect pick. It's a more muted tone than some other rosy dye jobs, which also makes it the perfect choice if you are looking for a more subtle and understated look.
Rosy Curls
Every corkscrew is allowed to shine on this brunette's head with the addition of some peachy rose and deep rose color. Focusing the color around the face rather than around the entire head helps catch the most flattering light.
Mocha-Rose Balayage
We love the faint hints of strawberry woven into a rich chocolate-mocha base color. It gives the perfect subtle pop for brunettes that don't want to go too bold!
Rose Brown Bob
We were already swooning over the ultra-glossy, chic bob cut, but the light rose brown color sealed the deal. This rose brown takes shine and shimmer to the next level, elevating the classic bob to something even more striking.
Bronde-Rose Balayage
A medium brown base color glows with some sun-kissed blonde from balayage highlights, but the finishing touch is the strokes of blush balayage incorporated into the ends.
Cool Rose
Cool tones take over again with this dark ashy-mocha base that makes a great canvas for deep rose and wine balayage highlights. It lets cool brunettes rock a touch of grenadine.
Blush Balayage
A pale rose hue will warm up any brunette base, and this particular style is heavy on the balayage towards the ends for a naturally sun-kissed look.
Metallic Ombré
This warm metallic rose brown ombré gets every ounce of luster and polish we could dream of, thanks to copper-rose balayage. A rich chocolate-mocha base complements it perfectly.
Warm Rose
Enhance your chestnut brown hair with strokes of rose brown, and you'll be letting your warm-toned color really shine for spring and summer.
Rosy Mauve Bob
For those who are unafraid to go red, this mauve bob makes a statement without being too pronounced. The cool rose-violet hue makes a flattering option for those with naturally fair skin.
Blush Tint
For naturally warm-toned brunettes—especially those with auburn and chestnut bases—blush is the perfect rosy shade to bring out that natural red-brown tint. This rich color is making us wish we were natural redheads!
Peachy Rose Brown
We've been loving the coppery metallic takes on rose brown, but these locks make it even more fun with a peach-rose shade. The strokes of color are woven perfectly into the layered haircut.
Rose Blonde Balayage
This style is perfect for those who want to step outside of the box and take a chance on something a bit unorthodox. But, just so you know, you'll have to really lighten up your brown base with balayage before adding shades of blush and rose to your tresses.