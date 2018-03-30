Brunettes Are Fizzing With Excitement Over Root Beer Hair
While it might seem as if hair color trends are a dime a dozen, we're not complaining. From rose brown to pearl blonde, we love seeing ladies change their locks like they change their nail polish. Now a radiant hair trend for brunettes is resurging. Move aside, cream soda—root beer hair is giving all the soda-inspired tint we need. And we're more than here for the low-maintenance, multi-dimensional blend. The trend is all about that bold, syrupy finish achieved by adding major warmth to brown hair. Incredibly versatile, this hair color works for all skin tones. Simply pick your starting base, anywhere from dark chocolates to medium chestnuts. Accentuate with highlights of the warm red-brown shades of your choice, from gold-flecked amber to syrupy cinnamon. Go subtle or striking—just definitely go root beer. Here are some gorgeous renditions of the root beer hair trend we're ready to drink in.
Auburn Balayage
Coating the ends in warm shades of auburn and cinnamon gives your dark chocolate base a syrupy finish. The ombré ends achieve the perfect cascading look.
Face-Framing Ribbons
Dark chocolate brown gets a delicious refresh thanks to warm hazelnut ribbons placed around the face. Leaving the ends dark gives the highlights a natural look.
Subtle Amber Highlights
Complement tan and olive skin tones with amber highlights over deep black-brown locks to look enviously sun-kissed.
Auburn Curls
Accentuate every corkscrew with touches of amber and auburn to add even more dimension to your already personality-packed curls.
Piecey Amber Highlights
A warm chestnut base makes a perfect canvas for golden-flecked amber highlights. Focused from midway down the mane to the ends, these piecey highlights create an edgy look.
Cinnamon Balayage
This vivid cinnamon brown gives an enviously rich and almost metallic finished look that's heavy on the bottom and piecey toward the roots. The blend of warm browns, from chestnut to amber, gives us major brunette hair goals.
Chocolate-Auburn Bob
Cap off this dynamic color with a luscious gloss in a vibrant amber red-brown hue that absolutely pops on the deep chestnut base color. Big, loose curls help the rich color catch the light.
Face-Framing Cinnamon
Cool-toned base colors and cool skin tones look great with deeply warm cinnamon face-framing layers and ends. This sultry look is calling our name for both summer and fall.
Copper-Amber Curls
With voluminous curls like these, sun-kissed touches make all the difference by giving dimension and vibrancy to brunette ringlets. Tan skin loves rich copper, caramels, and ambers.
Metallic Ombré
This amber-hazelnut color tracks closely with the trendy metallic rose brown. The cascading color creates a breathtaking, smooth-as-syrup finish.
Root Smudging
This style gives balayage a break by going with bold all-over color. Root smudging is a technique that blends roots into hair color for a seamless transition into full-coverage highlighting. This look blends dark mocha roots into a rich auburn-cinnamon shade.
Hazelnut Highlights
We're swooning over this super robust brown hair color. It's full of dimension and warmth thanks to beautiful hazelnut highlights that blend easily into the dark brown base.
Chestnut Balayage
Even ashy base colors, like this deep mocha, can embrace summertime with some warm-toned balayage. Sticking with darker hues, like chestnut and deep auburn, keeps the look stylish and timeless.
Muted Root Beer
For a subtle change, while still giving your dark brown a fresh twist, add cooler chestnut ribbons throughout. This unique shade works well with ashy or ultra-dark bases.
Chestnut Bob
Dark roots give way to muted warm color, but with a glossy finish. The blunt bob is chic and stylish, letting the ombré take the spotlight.
Amber Balayage
A medium chestnut brown gets thick strokes of vivid amber, resulting in a robust color. This fiery shade of root beer looks like it has just a drizzle of grenadine!