Ribbon Highlights Are The Latest Hair Trend We're Obsessed With
Take a guess at what ribbon highlights look like, and you'd probably be right. They're cascading ribbons of hair that are highlighted in a different color than the base color. Because the highlights are gently painted on, they still blend well with your natural color. Don't worry! Chunky, starkly contrasting highlights of the 1990s and 2000s are not back. Ribbon highlights present distinctly different shades than the base color, but they're done in a way that flows well and adds depth and movement to the hair. The ribbon highlight effect is especially beautiful when worn with waves that accentuate the ribbons. (Check out this wavy hair tutorial.) Ribbon highlights are a great technique for summer, as they usually add warmth to the overall look. For those new to the highlighting game, they can be done subtly with ombré effects and babylights. If you're looking for new hair color inspiration to bring to your stylist, look no further than ribbon highlights. They're as pretty as they sound.
Face-Framing Ribbons
A few subtle ribbon highlights toward the front of your hair give a halo effect that will brighten your face, drawing the eye to your finest features. Your eyes might be the star of the show with this choice.
Irish Coffee
A dark base with cascading ribbons in lighter shades of brunette and bronde make for a creamy color that is warm with touches of cool. This look holds its magic in the dimensions that are created with the ribbon highlights.
Sunkissed Ribbons
These sunny highlights will have you basking in the glow of summer, year-round. The only question is "What will you wear with this sun-kissed hair?" Your wardrobe will feel refreshed when paired with this look.
Espresso Base with Hazel Ribbons
Deep brown hair gets a special treatment when two tones of ribbons are chosen. Your locks will see both texture and movement as a result of this choice in rich ribbon highlights.
Cool Brunette with Bronde Babylight Ribbons
Cool-tone colors and subtle babylight ribbons makes your look fully on-trend and fun. The shine will get your brunette tresses noticed, and the playful highlights add depth in a sophisticated way.
Coppery Ribbons
With a natural red undertone, caramel has never looked so good! These ribbons are a gorgeous choice, and add subtle contrast that will bring out the fire in you.
Rich Brunette with a Touch of Caramel
Rich, chocolate brunette is lightened up with a few caramel ribbons that start midway down the strands. We're seeing special event hair that is taken to the next level when this color choice is in place.
Root Beer
Do you see frothy with a bit of sparkle? No, not the soft drink you used to sip as a kid. This trendy hair color mixes dark brunette with warm, red-tone ribbons that remind us of cinnamon spice.
Ribbons in Shades of Blonde
Light and dark blonde come together to create an overall bronde effect, giving your hair the touches it needs to glow like never before. The bronde trend gives you the best of blonde and brunette, and you will feel the difference with the double-takes you get.
Ombré Ribbons
These ribbons have an ombré effect, moving from a light, caramel brown to an almost platinum blonde. This is a bold, head turning choice in color that will make your hair a stunning standout.
Golden Blonde Ribbons
Ready for summer? These shiny, golden blonde ribbon highlights are perfect for welcoming warm weather. You will be poised for blue skies graced with shafts of summer light, cool cocktails, and playful plans.
Deep Plum Ribbons
Adding deep purple ribbon highlights to black hair is subtle but impactful, and will have your friends wondering what inspired this rich look. You will be the envy of the happy hour crowd.
Rose Ribbons
The popularity of the rose gold trend shows no signs of stopping, and ribbon highlights are the newest way to get the look. Jump into this soft blonde hue by embracing ribbon highlights and allowing your hair to glow.