Ribbon Highlights Are The Latest Hair Trend We're Obsessed With

By Mary Shannon Wells
Credit: Instagram/@sarah.styles.texas

Take a guess at what ribbon highlights look like, and you'd probably be right. They're cascading ribbons of hair that are highlighted in a different color than the base color. Because the highlights are gently painted on, they still blend well with your natural color. Don't worry! Chunky, starkly contrasting highlights of the 1990s and 2000s are not back. Ribbon highlights present distinctly different shades than the base color, but they're done in a way that flows well and adds depth and movement to the hair. The ribbon highlight effect is especially beautiful when worn with waves that accentuate the ribbons. (Check out this  wavy hair tutorial.) Ribbon highlights are a great technique for summer, as they usually add warmth to the overall look. For those new to the highlighting game, they can be done subtly with ombré effects and babylights. If you're looking for new hair color inspiration to bring to your stylist, look no further than ribbon highlights. They're as pretty as they sound.

Face-Framing Ribbons

Credit: Pinterest

A few subtle ribbon highlights toward the front of your hair give a halo effect that will brighten your face, drawing the eye to your finest features. Your eyes might be the star of the show with this choice.

Irish Coffee

Credit: Instagram/@merrgg

A dark base with cascading ribbons in lighter shades of brunette and bronde make for a creamy color that is warm with touches of cool. This look holds its magic in the dimensions that are created with the ribbon highlights.

Sunkissed Ribbons

Credit: Instagram/@sarah.styles.texas

These sunny highlights will have you basking in the glow of summer, year-round. The only question is "What will you wear with this sun-kissed hair?" Your wardrobe will feel refreshed when paired with this look.

Espresso Base with Hazel Ribbons

Credit: Instagram/@saloncouture_ny

Deep brown hair gets a special treatment when two tones of ribbons are chosen. Your locks will see both texture and movement as a result of this choice in rich ribbon highlights.

Cool Brunette with Bronde Babylight Ribbons

Credit: Instagram/@hairby_btaylor

Cool-tone colors and subtle babylight ribbons makes your look fully on-trend and fun. The shine will get your brunette tresses noticed, and the playful highlights add depth in a sophisticated way.

Coppery Ribbons

Credit: Instagram/@salonspruce

With a natural red undertone, caramel has never looked so good! These ribbons are a gorgeous choice, and add subtle contrast that will bring out the fire in you.

Rich Brunette with a Touch of Caramel

Credit: Pinterest/Neil George Blog

Rich, chocolate brunette is lightened up with a few caramel ribbons that start midway down the strands. We're seeing special event hair that is taken to the next level when this color choice is in place.

Root Beer

Credit: Instagram/@chrisgreenhair

Do you see frothy with a bit of sparkle? No, not the soft drink you used to sip as a kid. This trendy hair color mixes dark brunette with warm, red-tone ribbons that remind us of cinnamon spice.

Ribbons in Shades of Blonde

Credit: Instagram/@the_blondologist

Light and dark blonde come together to create an overall bronde effect, giving your hair the touches it needs to glow like never before. The bronde trend gives you the best of blonde and brunette, and you will feel the difference with the double-takes you get.

Ombré Ribbons

Credit: Jody Horton

These ribbons have an ombré effect, moving from a light, caramel brown to an almost platinum blonde. This is a bold, head turning choice in color that will make your hair a stunning standout.

Golden Blonde Ribbons

Credit: Pinterest/NUOVO Salons

Ready for summer? These shiny, golden blonde ribbon highlights are perfect for welcoming warm weather. You will be poised for blue skies graced with shafts of summer light, cool cocktails, and playful plans.

Deep Plum Ribbons

Credit: Instagram/@imallaboutdahair

Adding deep purple ribbon highlights to black hair is subtle but impactful, and will have your friends wondering what inspired this rich look. You will be the envy of the happy hour crowd.

Rose Ribbons

Credit: Instagram/@alliepie_hair

The popularity of the rose gold trend shows no signs of stopping, and ribbon highlights are the newest way to get the look. Jump into this soft blonde hue by embracing ribbon highlights and allowing your hair to glow.

