The New Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus Is the Perfect Upgrade to the Viral Blow-Dry Brush
It's almost impossible to have escaped the mania around the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer over the past few years. If you don't use one, odds are someone you know does. Odds are, your entire friend group does. The blow-dry brush has raked in over 320,000 Amazon reviews, and its popularity stems from making the blow-drying process easier for all by eliminating the worry of using both a hair dryer and a brush at the same time when drying and styling your hair.
Now, Revlon has listened to shoppers' criticisms and come out with an upgraded version of the original blow-dry brush. Just in time for the holidays, too! You get the same functionality of the original (a hair dryer and brush combined), but with a few new tweaks. Here's why the new Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Plus might be a better fit for you.
Firstly, the brand heeded shoppers' desire to prevent heat damage more effectively by using ceramic titanium tourmaline technology. There are now four heat settings overall (one more than the original): low, medium, high, and cool. The original only offered low, high, and cool, which had most opting for the hottest setting while styling. Now, you can choose less heat exposure with the medium setting, which helps combat heat damage and breakage.
Second, which has perhaps been the biggest (and most enjoyed) change, is that the hair dryer head is quite a bit smaller than the original, which allows you to get closer to the roots, style your hair with more control, and tends to be easier for those with short or thin hair. It's now a 2.4-inch barrel, rather than a 4.25-inch barrel. Hello, volume! Lastly, the drying head is also now detachable, which makes traveling with your blow-dry brush a total breeze, and the bristles are charcoal-infused for an extra sleek, smooth finish. (Charcoal brushes help to eliminate excess hair oils by distributing them throughout, which boosts shine.)
It seems that the original One-Step Volumizer might have met its match. It's hard to argue with more control over the heat and an extra versatile barrel size. Alas, never forget to use heat protectant, friends. We recommend either Bumble and bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat & UV Protective Primer or Briogeo Farewell Frizz Blow Dry Perfection Heat Protectant Cream.
Shop the new Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Plus below. Happy styling!
Related Items
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Plus
This new styler is perfect for those looking to upgrade their hair routine and as a gift for others this holiday season.
BUY IT: $69.99; ulta.com, walmart.com