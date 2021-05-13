Three Easy Steps for Minimizing Summer Hair Damage Before It Starts
Plus the pool-prep tip we wish we knew 30 years ago. Chlorine hair, no more.
Our hair wants out. Having spent a large portion of the year indoors, our strands are yearning to be seen and lavished with the elements (you might have seen your friends on social media finally getting those hair salon appointments). But summertime, with its humidity, sunshine, and air conditioning, has its pitfalls. Before you head out to the beach (or back to the office!), take the following expert tips into consideration.
Find a Shampoo That Works Hard for You
"The best way to prepare your hair for summer is to make sure it is heavily hydrated and strong before spending hours in the sun," says Michael Dueñas, celebrity hairstylist and photographer. "Using a proper shampoo and conditioner combo will make all the difference." Dueñas recommends a light, moisturizing shampoo and conditioner like Aloxxi's Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner. The secret ingredient? UV protectants. "They stop color fade," says Dueñas.
Nourish Your Scalp
The scalp typically doesn't get enough attention in our everyday hair-care routines, but a new array of products available on the market is about to change that. "The hair and scalp react to UVA and UVB rays, which leads to pigment oxidation and keratin embrittlement," says Clara Croux, Product Development Manager at the skin and hair care brand Typology. The consequence, according to Croux, is dry and listless hair. "We recommend nourishing the scalp and hair with a rich oil before exposure, during exposure, and after," says Croux. Use the oil with a scalp massager to intensify results. The new, scalp-centric brand Ceremonia has a kit that's fun to experiment with.
Smooth the Frizz, Calm the Elements
Celebrity hair stylist Christin Brown feels for summer hair. "Hair really takes a beating in the summertime with the increased sun, salt water, and chlorine exposure." she says. If you're spending more time outdoors or at the beach or pool, says Brown, "try adding a weekly hair mask as part of your routine, swapping it out for your conditioner once a week." She recommends a rich product like </a><a href=″https://www.sephora.com/product/olaplex-no-8-bond-intense-moisture-mask-P469856?country_switch=us&lang=en&skuId=2441095&om_mmc=ppc-GG_1918213323_70512463117_pla-448872573244_2441095_353573795036_9052156_c&ds_rl=1261471&gclid=CjwKCAjwnPOEBhA0EiwA609ReRy4ww9Ay8iZ0kqmU4bXWHKy6Thx6SJS7hme9OdrhAneLq60C9bT_BoCWnoQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds″ target=″″ class=″onecms-affiliate-link″ rel=″noopener″>Olaplex No 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask. Humidity is another issue, Brown says. "It creates frizz by taking the moisture out of your hair. During the summertime, add a leave-in frizz cream to hair to help condition strands reducing frizz."
WATCH: How Fast Does Hair Grow?
Headed to the Pool? Read This Tip First
"Before you get into a chlorinated swimming pool, rinse your hair with fresh water as your hair will absorb the fresh water first," Brown adds. Now you're ready.