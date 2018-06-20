Toss All Your Hair Products! These Are The Only Ones You Need To Prevent Frizz
1. Defend
Beat frizz to the punch by combing a healthy amount of this pearly putty through towel-dried hair. Then let it sit for 5 to 10 minutes before rinsing to deliver the sleekest results.
Buy It: Moroccanoil Smoothing Mask, $43; sephora.com
2. Tame
Just a dot is enough to keep hair in line without weighing it down. Pump it onto your fingertips, and gently run through dry, styled hair from about halfway down strands to the ends.
Buy It: L'Oreal Paris Elvive Smooth Intense Frizz Taming Serum, $7.49; walgreens.com
3. Polish
A mist of Oribe’s spray will nix the potential for frizz while also setting your style with the brand’s not-too-sweet signature scent. Rest assured, it has even been tested in Florida.
Buy It: Oribe Imperméable Anti-Humidity Spray, $22; birchbox.com
4. Protect
Give parched, damaged hair a much-needed hit of hydration paired with a powerful shield of heat-protecting armor with this pre-styling shine treatment. Think of this product as an at-home blowout MVP.
Buy It: Living Proof Restore Smooth Blowout Concentrate, $29; sephora.com
5. Finish
They’re like dryer sheets for your hair, promising to smooth away even stubborn frizz. Toss a few of the individually wrapped packets in your bag for beautiful hair on the fly.
Buy It: Ouai Anti-Frizz Hair Sheets, $18; sephora.com