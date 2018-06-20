Toss All Your Hair Products! These Are The Only Ones You Need To Prevent Frizz

By Patricia Weigel Shannon
There are a few things we take very seriously down here: sweet tea, football, and good hair. When those summer months hit, we're often left hiding our unruly strands under a wide-brim or finding the nearest AC vent and parking ourselves front and center. Mother Nature is not so kind on even the seemingly well tressed this time of year, that's why we made it our mission to uncover five new secrets to frizz-free hair. Our strategy is all about fighting frizz before it even starts, and arming yourself with a few good-hair-day superheroes to ensure your silky strands stay that way.
1. Defend

Beat frizz to the punch by combing a healthy amount of this pearly putty through towel-dried hair. Then let it sit for 5 to 10 minutes before rinsing to deliver the sleekest results.

Buy It: Moroccanoil Smoothing Mask, $43; sephora.com

2. Tame

Just a dot is enough to keep hair in line without weighing it down. Pump it onto your fingertips, and gently run through dry, styled hair from about halfway down strands to the ends.

Buy It: L'Oreal Paris Elvive Smooth Intense Frizz Taming Serum, $7.49; walgreens.com

3. Polish

A mist of Oribe’s spray will nix the potential for frizz while also setting your style with the brand’s not-too-sweet signature scent. Rest assured, it has even been tested in Florida.

Buy It: Oribe Imperméable Anti-Humidity Spray, $22; birchbox.com

4. Protect

Give parched, damaged hair a much-needed hit of hydration paired with a powerful shield of heat-protecting armor with this pre-styling shine treatment. Think of this product as an at-home blowout MVP.

Buy It: Living Proof Restore Smooth Blowout Concentrate, $29; sephora.com

5. Finish

They’re like dryer sheets for your hair, promising to smooth away even stubborn frizz. Toss a few of the individually wrapped packets in your bag for beautiful hair on the fly.

Buy It: Ouai Anti-Frizz Hair Sheets, $18; sephora.com

