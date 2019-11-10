These Haircuts Are Going To Be Huge in 2021

If last year focused on natural texture and no-fuss hairstyles, 2021 is gearing up to be all that and then some. Ringing in a new year calls for fresh starts of all kinds, making it the perfect time for new hair trends to guide us straight to the salon.

We’re taking last year’s low-maintenance styling up a notch with statement-making cuts that do all the work and call back to decades past—only the fashionable ones, of course. If you’ve been wanting to make a chop, there are shaggy layers, blunt fringe, and retro styles just waiting to be shorn. (We’re talking modern updates on vintage bobs, bangs, and long cuts, too.)

Here are the trendy haircuts you’ll be seeing everywhere this year.