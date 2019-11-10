These Haircuts Are Going To Be Huge in 2021
If last year focused on natural texture and no-fuss hairstyles, 2021 is gearing up to be all that and then some. Ringing in a new year calls for fresh starts of all kinds, making it the perfect time for new hair trends to guide us straight to the salon.
We’re taking last year’s low-maintenance styling up a notch with statement-making cuts that do all the work and call back to decades past—only the fashionable ones, of course. If you’ve been wanting to make a chop, there are shaggy layers, blunt fringe, and retro styles just waiting to be shorn. (We’re talking modern updates on vintage bobs, bangs, and long cuts, too.)
Here are the trendy haircuts you’ll be seeing everywhere this year.
Textured Layers
You can add so much more texture to naturally fine hair using layers, layers, and more layers—focusing midway down the hair to the ends ensures you don't lose too much volume.
Short and Wild Shag
Nothing flatters a head full of curls like a classic shag. It’s definitely the cool girl cut of the bunch.
Blunt Collarbone Cut
A lob that hits right at your collarbone is *the* most flattering length. Full stop. That’s all we need to say on the matter.
Soft Curved Bob
We're taking things back to the Old Hollywood bobs of yesteryear—which means soft ends, flattering curves, and a deep side part.
Mia Wallace Bob
This Pulp Fiction cut is iconic in its own right. Now it’s your turn to make a statement.
Cheekbone-Grazing 90s Bob
This chic little number isn’t going anywhere. It’s all about razor-sharp lines and super glossy strands.
Blunt Textured Cut
Instantly make your hair look thicker by leaving the ends blunt and putting textured bend into the body. This one’s a keeper.
Wispy Bangs
In case you got distracted by the show-stopping ginger hair color, this cut deserves just as much attention. Curls love a bunch of layering to add to their natural bounce, and wispy bangs refresh absolutely any haircut or length.
Curtain Bangs
Perhaps our favorite trend that's been gaining steam, curtain bangs looks super stylish and a little bit retro all at the same time.
Sharp Shoulder Cut
This style could cut glass with just one look, and it makes any classic bob or lob look modern and on-trend.
1970s Long Cut
The soft, feathered, and fluffy looks of the 1970s are not to be forgotten. This modern long cut gives a nod to the long-haired babes of decades past.
Choppy Layers
Give your haircut an edgy dose of cool with choppy layers and bangs. It makes a plain lob look so last year.
Blunt Chin Bob
We wish we could speak our minds as bluntly as these ends. Keeping a cut free from too much layering ensures a super thick bob with tons of style.
Textured Fringe Bob
A take on a classic shag, this short bob by stylist Chris Jones plays up all the texture with layers and thick curtain bangs.
Cropped Bangs
Baby bangs are here to stay. It’s the perfect accessory to a loud long cut of curls.
Textured Lob
Keeping your haircut mainly one-length (read: not too many layers!) will always make it look enviously thick. This lob cut is roll-out-of-bed ready to go at all times.
Layered Mid-Length Cut
This is the definition of letting your hair color do the work. Easy layers and a versatile length mean that you won't be labored down with styling time.
Trim Pixie
When you're ready to take the ultimate plunge, call this boyish pixie á la Mia Farrow up. It'll do the job.
Soft A-Line Bob
This low-maintenance cut is slightly longer in the front than the back, which elongates and flatters oval and round face shapes to no end.
Long and Layered Cut
You thought you’d seen the last of this early-to-mid 2000s cut, hm? When everyone else is going short, why not go long?
Big Shoulder-Grazing Curls
This length is not to be ignored. It’s short enough to really snatch onto major volume and long enough to make a statement.
Grown-Out Crop
This might be the most elegant crop cut we've seen all year. Side-swept bangs and flattering layers keep it wearable and long.
The New Triangle Cut
Curly girls are taught to be afraid of ending up with a triangle cut (also known as the pyramid cut), but this modern version is changing the tune.
Early 2000s Sideswept Bangs
That’s right: You get a second chance to do sideswept bangs—correctly this time 'round.