37 Ponytail Hairstyles Perfect for Upping Your Hair Game in 2022

In the confusing world of perfectly undone waves and high-maintenance "messy" buns, we know we can always turn to one style to get us through workdays, weekends, and everything in-between: the ponytail. Whether we're sweating our way through a hot, humid summer or slowly crawling through the South's take on a cold, dry winter—a ponytail is there to pick up the slack. Pun intended. From the high ponytail to the trusty low braided ponytail styles to the ever-stylish sleek ponytail, cute ponytail hairstyles are a dime a dozen, which means you could, theoretically, rock one every day. Sign us up! And this year, it's all about the pony. We're channeling our inner Pinterest girls to pull off these styles. We've got a feeling that a teasing comb, texture spray, and patience are all necessities for these styles. Working with fresh hair and worried that its softness will work against you? We've included half up half down ponytail styles that are anything but typical. Find inspiration in these gorgeous and doable ponytail hairstyles that'll keep you looking pretty and polished, no matter your desired look.