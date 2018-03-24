The New Platinum Blonde Just Arrived
Platinum blonde hair has been around for decades, and even though it has taken a few breaks, it always seems to come back. The latest reincarnation of platinum blonde, though, is unlike any version we've seen before. Ashy hair colors have taken over this year's hair trends, including a version called ash blonde. Subsequently, ash platinum blonde is finally here. The new platinum color is on the cooler end of the spectrum with icy blondes and smoky hues. Rather than the yellowed platinum of yesteryear, these shades of platinum are silvery and smooth. Many of these new platinum hair colors have darker roots, often called shadow roots. Although dark roots were once too shocking, they're now actually stylish if done correctly. With hair color techniques like balayage, the transition from ashy roots to bright platinum blonde looks more seamless. Gone are the days of harsh yellow-based platinum blonde—it's time to cool down with a silvery side of platinum.
The New Platinum
Not only is this icy platinum color on point, but this asymmetrical lob with laidback waves is a major haircut inspiration.
Sleek and Straight
This platinum blonde fades from darker roots, or smudged roots, to an icy shade. This option is perfect for those with naturally straight hair but is also stunning when styled into curls or soft waves.
Ribbons of Platinum
Ribbon highlights are a popular, painted-on technique with a gorgeous result. It is absolutely stunning with the ashy platinum coloring, and the ash brown mixes beautifully with the platinum ribbons.
Silvery Waves
This platinum blonde is a mix of ashy tones and beautiful platinum. Shadow roots are faded out gracefully into wonderfully styled waves.
Shadow Roots
Scared of dark roots? You shouldn't be. Dark roots are no longer considered hair color sin; in fact, dark "shadow" roots that fade to icy platinum blonde are popular. Here, the stylist chose to go for a bit more contrast, which makes the platinum and ashy tones take the center stage.
Pearly Platinum
Pearly, almost iridescent, blonde shades are extremely popular right now, so of course, there's a platinum version of the look. The shine that this long wavy flowing hair gives makes us want to run to the beauty store and pick up all our favorite hair serums.
Platinum Balayage
Balayage highlights are all the rage in hair color right now, and its natural, effortless effect is why. It looks gorgeous here with all the platinum ashy tones, and is the perfect look to take with you into all seasons. We love the subtle brown mixed into this look.
Smoky Undertones
Soft and sweet is the name of the game for this style. Instead of all-over stark platinum, this color job has darker, ashen undertones for a softer look.
Subtle Ombré
Want something with a little less contrast? Instead of a jarring dark-on-top, light-on-bottom ombré, this look fades seamlessly into a platinum blonde. This coloring job will look flawless when left straight, styled into curls or waves, and is a great option if you love braids and updos.
Platinum Ash Blonde
Ashen hair colors are everywhere, and this bright platinum take on the trend is an icy way to wear it. If you're looking for something a little bolder, this style is striking and is sure to turn heads wherever you go. The shadow roots fade out quickly into a beautiful sheet of icy platinum, perfect for cool skin-toned beauties.
Ashy Platinum Lob
The ashy roots with platinum coloring make this trendy blunt-cut lob look incredibly stylish and chic. You can always add layers for added texture, or leave it all one length if you're searching for a fuller, thicker look. Try a trendy middle part with this lob for a touch of added elegance.
Ashy Gray Undertones
This look elevates this coloration to the next level. We love how the platinum color is brought out by the darker gray-brown tones near the roots. The contrast of the ashy platinum color in her hair and her warm tanned skin tone makes her seem ever more sun-kissed and summer-ready. Add lots of layers and beach waves for a truly beaming result!